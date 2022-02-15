Meet the candidates on the ballot in Hays County's March 1 primary

Hays County voters will pick from a slate of candidates in the March 1 Texas primary those who will be each party's representative in multiple races on the November ballot.

County judge

But no race has gotten as messy as the Democratic primary for county judge.

Incumbent Ruben Becerra , who was first elected in 2018, will face off against local business owner Brandon Burleson. But the race has been muddied by two lawsuits filed by Burleson and his family alleging slander and emotional distress.

Becerra's wife, Monica, also has alleged that Burleson hit her at a Martin Luther King Jr. event causing a sprain.

But when you take away the campaign noise of lawsuits and allegations, Burleson and Becerra hold political positions on Hays County that actually overlap, such as an emphasis on controlled growth with an eye on protecting the environment.

The county judge presides over the Commissioners Court, and helps draft the yearly budget.

More primaries: Williamson County Judge Gravell faces GOP opponent Gallagher ahead of election

Becerra, though, said he plans to continue work on the citizen-focused projects he began in his first term, which included: creating a public defender's office, setting a path for a centralized no-kill animal shelter, establishing the need for a mental health center.

He said he wants to continue to increase transparency and responsible business growth, protect valuable water resources and protect residents. Becerra said he also sees opportunities to explore transportation options, like high-speed rail, for the county's commuting residents.

Burleson, a San Marcos native who owns the downtown Austin bar SoHo Lounge and Skyline Party Bus, said his priority is saving lives with COVID-19 vaccinations , but he also plans to tackle affordability and the preservation of the Texas Hill Country.

He said rising taxes are making the county unaffordable for some families. To remedy that, Burleson said he wants to make the county more efficient, work with other municipalities to save money, and demand a legislative tax-system cure.

Another priority is supporting businesses while attracting well-paying jobs that provide career opportunities, Burleson said. He said the county also needs to manage growth and development while preserving the natural beauty of the Texas Hill Country.

The winner will face off against Republican challenger Mark Jones in November.

Commissioners Court

The seats for Precincts 2 and 4 are open, with contested races for both major parties in Precinct 2 and a race among Republicans in Precinct 4.

Precinct 2

Three Democrats are vying for the seat in Precinct 2, covers parts of eastern Buda and Kyle: social worker Linda Aguilar Hawkins, retired teacher Richard Cronshey and Texas Comptroller trainer Michelle Gutierrez Cohen.

Aguilar Hawkins said her priority is to ensure that access to resources keeps up with the county's growth. Because Hays remains one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, she said the county must continue to use state, local, and federal funds to support the community's growing needs.

Endorsements: Shea, Gomez in Dem primary for county commissioners

She also plans to focus on increasing mental health services , COVID-19 testing sites, and addressing development in Hays County.

She said her goal is to preserve environmentally sensitive areas, protect water quality, and improve transportation within Hays County by taking advantage of local, state, and federal funding, along with directing growth toward less environmentally sensitive areas.

Cronshey is making a second attempt to secure a seat on the Hays County Commissioner. He previously ran for the Hays school district board.

His priorities include managing the county’s explosive growth with proper infrastructure, like roads and bridges , and working with local groups to ensure safety and security amid the growth. He said a public defender's office must be implemented to help prevent overcrowding in the jail.

Additionally, he said, Hays County is long overdue for a mental health hospital and a centralized “no-kill” animal shelter. Also, Cronshey said, environmentally sensitive areas need greater protection from the county.

Gutierrez Cohen, the founder of the Hays Latinos United, a group that provides COVID-19 resources to the community, said public health and safety is her priority. She said Precinct 2 is more than 50% Latino , a community that has been hit hard by the pandemic.

She said she wants to ensure consistent opportunities to help families fight against the pandemic, including providing outreach in Spanish.

As Hays County continues to grow, so has the traffic, which mean road improvements are necessary, especially on the eastern and western sides of the county, she said. Any infrastructure decisions need to take a more serious evaluation of how growth directly affects water and environmentally sensitive areas , she added.

The winning Democrat will take on the Republican challenger, who will be real estate agent Mike Gonzalez or retiree Andy Hentschke.

Gonzalez is a two-term Kyle Mayor and economic development executive with 15 years of experience implementing strategic economic initiatives. He said Precinct 2 has grown so rapidly that his priority is preserving the quality of life of residents, while ensuring the county grows and flourishes.

He said as county commissioner he will use his professional background to implement a proven framework for making infrastructure decisions that develop tangible, quantifiable benefits to residents while improving the environment and water supply.

Hentschke, who was medically retired in 2011, has spent the last decade giving back to his community through neighborhood watch groups and by volunteering for the Hays County sheriff’s office, serving as a member and president for the Hays County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy Alumni Association.

As a member of the Commissioners Court, he said, he plans to ensure responsible spending for the best use of tax dollars, seeking sources like grants to cover county projects rather than tax rate increases.

Precinct 4

In Precinct 4, which includes western Buda, Driftwood, and Dripping Springs, incumbent Commissioner Walt Smith will go head-to-head with technology sales director Joe Bateman.

For Bateman, his priority will be paving a path to responsible growth, fiscal responsibility, and accountable and transparent governance. As commissioner, he said, he will work to preserve the character of the county while maintaining the rapid growth.

He said his office and social media will also be open for feedback. He also plans to host quarterly town hall-style meetings.

His goal is to improve transportation infrastructure, provide sufficient housing, protect environmentally sensitive areas, secure water supplies, build a strong economy, have open and honest communication, and increase accountability.

Smith, who was first elected in 2018, said he plans to find inventive ways to stretch tax dollars to continue preserving Hays County’s unique environment while embracing growth.

As a commissioner, he has spent the past three years improving transportation while preserving the natural beauty of the Hill Country, Smith said. He has worked with cities like Dripping Springs and Buda, and groups such as the Driftwood Historic Preservation Society and the Hill Country Conservancy, to identify transportation needs and include them in county plans, he said.

The Democratic Party does not have a challenger running for Precinct 4 commissioner.

County Clerk

In the race for county clerk, incumbent Democrat Elaine Cardenas will have to defeat challenger Edna Peterson to get on the November ballot.

The county clerk has multiple responsibilities, including recording the minutes at commissioners court meetings and maintaining public and county court records.

Cardenas, who was first elected in 2018, said tremendous growth in the county has meant increases in workload and threats, such as those from property theft and cyberattacks through ransomware.

What to know: Early voting for the Texas primary election kicks off on Monday

She said the county clerk must be up to date in management practices that foster efficiency and accountability, which she feels she has accomplished in her past four years in office and plans to continue.

Her office’s senior leadership staff is also reviewing workflow practices, policies, position descriptions, performance metrics, and statutory changes as well as technologies to spot things to modernize or improve.

Peterson, a self-employed business owner, said her priorities include increasing the office’s operating hours to allow more flexibility for working residents. She also plans to research and develop options to improve efficiency and quality in customer services.

She said she wants to ensure every employee is equally trained to carry out all required duties.

The winner will represent the Democratic Party in the November election, and will take on Republican candidate Linda Duran.

Justice of the Peace

Justice of the Peace judges preside over small-claims courts and hear cases regarding traffic, truancy, and minor alcohol and tobacco violations. They can also issue warrants, set bail and perform marriages.

Precinct 2

In Precinct 2, incumbent Beth Smith will have to fight for a new term against challenger Amaya Cuellar.

Cuellar, a local business owner, she the county needs a judge that can relate to the growing Spanish-speaking population. She said it’s time for a bilingual JP who also understands the culture of the precinct. She said she would address that by letting all who come before the court feel heard.

She plans to propose having bilingual materials and resources available to residents. She also plans to educate the precinct through social media.

Read more: Federal judge blocks new Texas law limiting vote-by-mail applications

Smith, who was first elected in 1999, said she plans to continue what she has done for the past 23 years, saying she has always been fair and equitable to everyone who comes before her. Her office also will continue with paperless initiatives and implement the most up-to-date technology programs to improve efficiency, she said.

In the past two decades, her caseload has grown with the county's population, she said. But her court does not have a backlog, which she said is a testament to the work she and her staff do and will continue to do.

Smith also previously served as mayor of Mountain City for 14 years.

No Republican is running in this race.

Precinct 5

In Precinct 5, former Hays City Council member Terry Strawn is facing off against Karen Marshall, who has worked under two Texas attorneys general.

Opinion: Failure on voting rights would be historic

Strawn, who said he enjoyed public service as a council member, said his plan as a justice of the peace is to follow the law and be fair and open. The U.S. Army veteran also said that as a resident he can relate to the average person and bring fairness and equality to the courtroom.

Marshall, who has spent 26 years in public service working with the Texas Legislature, statewide leadership, statewide regulatory agencies on Texas laws, public policy, and statutory changes, said she is well-versed in the language of the law and court processes.

The winner will face Democratic challenger Sandra Bryant in November. The new judge will replace retiring Judge Lucinda Ramage Doyle.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Meet the candidates on the ballot in Hays County's March 1 primary