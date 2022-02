The Association of Orange County Deputy District Attorneys (AOCDDA) has officially endorsed Orange County Disrict Attorney Todd Spitzer for reelection. “As the prosecutors who tirelessly work every day to keep Orange County safe, the AOCDDA is extremely proud to endorse District Attorney Todd Spitzer for reelection,” said Cyril Yu, Chair, AOCDDA Civic Action Committee. “After serving as our District Attorney for three years, we know first-hand how Todd Spitzer has worked to make positive and impactful reforms within the OCDA’s office, promoted a transparent and accountable environment, and relentlessly prosecuted the worst offenders of our society.”

