Animals

Undercover footage reveals evidence of animal abuse on farm

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC Panorama has obtained footage showing cows being hit and kicked on a...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Missing March pet cat Marko found after six years living feral

A cat that escaped during a house move has been found after apparently living feral for six years. Marko, a much-loved black and white pet, went missing in March, in Cambridgeshire, in January 2016. Owner Nikki Rose said although there were a few reported sightings of him in the past,...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Norway bans breeding of British Bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles spaniels

Norway has banned the breeding of British Bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles spaniels in the country as it would violate animal welfare laws.The Oslo District Court ruled that breeding the dogs, both of which are prone to health problems due to selective breeding, contravened Norway’s Animal Welfare Act.The case was brought to court by animals rights group Animal Protection Norway, who said the landmark ruling was “first and foremost a victory for our dogs”.Ashild Roaldset, CEO of Animal Protection Norway, said: “The man-made health problems of the bulldog have been known since the early 20th century. This verdict is many...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Hunters slaughter hundreds of fenced-in animals, sparking outrage

It was a slaughterfest of a-pork-alyptic proportions. Spanish hunters are under fire for reportedly slaughtering nearly 450 fenced-in game animals in what environmentalists have dubbed an “orgy of blood and death.”. “It’s an absolute bloodbath, slaughter on a totally senseless scale,” Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Police seize wildcat kitten from animal organisation

Police have seized a Scottish wildcat kitten from an organisation that claims to protect the rare species.Officers from North Wales Police searched a property in the Conwy County area on Monday and found Finlay, a one-year-old wildcat.Wildcat Haven, an animal protection firm in St Asaph, North Wales, claims it was rehabilitating the animal after finding it injured in the central Highlands, before planning to release it into the wild in the next six to eight weeks.The Scottish wildcat is listed as a European protected species.According to Scotland’s nature agency NatureScot, the capture, possession or release of a wildcat outside its...
ANIMALS
#Animal Cruelty#Dairy Farm#Bbc Iplayer#Wales#Uk#Bbc Panorama
BBC

Carlisle man's sentence for keeping slave in shed to be reviewed

A man whose disabled slavery victim was exploited for 40 years is to have his sentenced reviewed to see if it was too lenient. Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month prison term, suspended for 18 months. The victim was found living in a...
The Independent

Maine Coon kitten is so big people mistake it for a dog

A Maine Coon kitten less than two years’ old is on track to becoming the world’s biggest cat, already weighing in at 12.5 kg.Kefir, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol with his owner, Yulia Minina, is so large that people often mistake him for a dog.At one year and 10 months old, the white-furred kitten has already surpassed the average adult weight of Maine Coone cats.Male Maine Coon cats usually weigh between 6.8kgs and 11.3kgs. Kefir will not reach his full size until he’s roughly three or four years old.While Kefir – who get’s his...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Overweight Tree Frog That Went Viral Highlights Cruelty Within Reptile Pet Trade

There are so many reasons to adopt instead of shop for an animal, and the cruelty within the pet trade is a major one. Many people throughout the U.S. go into legal pet stores to purchase an animal, completely unaware that the pet stores might support the illegal wildlife trade and other unethical practices.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Animal welfare in Maine seized more than 60 cats from a woman

WALES, Maine — Animal welfare officials have seized more than 60 cats from a woman who was subject of a seizure of her cats three years ago. Animal welfare agents, who counted 63 live cats and 31 dead cats, described horrific conditions in the home in Wales, WGME-TV reported. They were at the home on Wednesday.
animalpetitions.org

Dogs Reportedly Kenneled Outside in Freezing Temperatures Deserve Justice

Goal: Seek maximum penalty for kennel owner who reportedly abused and neglected dogs. Dozens of dogs were reportedly confined to small cages and left outside in the snow by kennel owner John Jones. The weather in Michigan dropped to below zero resulting in the water supply freezing, thus apparently leaving the dogs with no drinking water. The dogs reportedly exhibited extreme distress due to lack of exercise. One dog was apparently found dead with straw in his mouth. Jones allegedly did not know the dog had died. Forty dogs were removed from the kennel and Jones is charged with four counts of felony cruelty abuse to animals and three counts misdemeanor.
MICHIGAN STATE
BBC

Grenfell fire: Woman who made 'Jewish sacrifice' Facebook posts jailed

A woman who claimed Grenfell Tower fire victims were "burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice" has been jailed. Tahra Ahmed, 51, of Tottenham, posted a "virulently" anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on Facebook, just days after the west London fire killed 72 people. She also linked Grenfell to an anti-Semitic conspiracy surrounding...
U.K.
WDEF

McKamey Animal Center asking for help in abused animal case

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — As anyone may well imagine, there is a zero-tolerance animal abuse policy at the McKamey Animal Center. This can be seen in the case of one of the shelter’s most recent residents. On January 31, the animal shelter received a phone call concerning an abused...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Independent

Peer’s daughter, 25, died after ‘unexplained headache’ as mother claims chances to save her were missed

The mother of a woman who died of unexplained swelling of her brain has told an inquest that “proper care” would have saved her.Gaia Young, whose father was the late Labour peer Michael Young, was 25 years old when she fell severely ill on 17 July last year after spending the day cycling and meeting friends.Her death has been treated as unexplained because the first post-mortem carried out on her came back inconclusive.Ms Young’s father, who was a social entrepreneur, died in 2002. Her mother is Dorit Uhlemann, Lady Young, and her half-brother Toby Young is associate editor of The Spectator.At...
HEALTH

