Undercover footage reveals evidence of animal abuse on farm

Goal: Seek maximum penalty for kennel owner who reportedly abused and neglected dogs. Dozens of dogs were reportedly confined to small cages and left outside in the snow by kennel owner John Jones. The weather in Michigan dropped to below zero resulting in the water supply freezing, thus apparently leaving the dogs with no drinking water. The dogs reportedly exhibited extreme distress due to lack of exercise. One dog was apparently found dead with straw in his mouth. Jones allegedly did not know the dog had died. Forty dogs were removed from the kennel and Jones is charged with four counts of felony cruelty abuse to animals and three counts misdemeanor.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO