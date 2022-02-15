Undercover footage reveals evidence of animal abuse on farm

Police have seized a Scottish wildcat kitten from an organisation that claims to protect the rare species.Officers from North Wales Police searched a property in the Conwy County area on Monday and found Finlay, a one-year-old wildcat.Wildcat Haven, an animal protection firm in St Asaph, North Wales, claims it was rehabilitating the animal after finding it injured in the central Highlands, before planning to release it into the wild in the next six to eight weeks.The Scottish wildcat is listed as a European protected species.According to Scotland’s nature agency NatureScot, the capture, possession or release of a wildcat outside its...
