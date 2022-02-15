ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ElectraMeccanica partners with self-driving startup to test autonomous food deliveries and rides-on-demand via SOLO EV pilot program

By Scooter Doll
electrek.co
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCompact EV manufacturer ElectraMeccanica has announced a new partnership with autonomous technology startup Faction Technology, Inc. Through the partnership, ElectraMeccanica will provide its SOLO EVs to a pilot program that will test Faction’s self-driving platform as it relates to autonomous food deliveries and vehicles on demand. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles...

electrek.co

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Company taking reservations for $30,000 Lordstown made EV

A California electric vehicle maker is now taking reservations for a car that would be manufactured in Lordstown. Fisker Incorporated has announced it will begin production in November with a 2024 target date to begin deliveries of its Personal Electric Automotive Revolution named “Pear”. Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

One Image That Conveys How Serious Hyundai Is About Electric Vehicles

This image of a long row of Hyundai Ioniq 5 battery-electric vehicles at one American dealership helps to illustrate just how serious Hyundai is about its newest BEV. The image above is a long line of new Hyundai Ioniq 5 battery-electric vehicles. The image was taken and posted by Ron DeMarco of New York State. We asked Ron if we could use his image to help highlight just how serious Hyundai’s commitment to battery-electric vehicles is. Let us break down why we felt the image is helpful this way.
CARS
electrek.co

Jaguar will use NVIDIA AI for self-driving in future vehicles starting 2025

Jaguar Land Rover is partnering with NVIDIA to use their DRIVE Hyperion 8 platform for future vehicles. NVIDIA’s system will power autonomous and driver assistance systems and will render visualization of the vehicle’s environment. Jaguar is one of the earliest automakers planning to go all-electric, stating that all...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Ford Considering Return To India To Build EVs For Export Markets

Only six months ago, Ford shut down both vehicle manufacturing plants in India and stopped selling cars there amid a shrinking market share and $2 billion in accumulated losses. Now, however, the US carmaker's strategy may shift dramatically as it's reportedly considering a return to India, this time as a...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Cheddar News

E-Bike Maker 'Cake' Aims to Lead Transition to Zero-Emission Lifestyle

Swedish electric motorcycle maker Cake says its mission is to inspire society to adopt a zero-emission lifestyle. The company admits this is a lofty goal that covers a lot of ground - so it's starting with the world of urban mobility and last-mile deliveries. The company also has an agreement in place with NorthVolt to continually improve the environmental impact of batteries for electric vehicles. Stefan Ytterborn, Founder & CEO of Cake, joins Cheddar Climate to discuss.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Pilot#Autonomous Driving#Vancouver#Vehicles#Faction Technology Inc#The Solo Ev
chainstoreage.com

Regional grocer expands autonomous delivery program

The Save Mart Companies supermarket conglomerate is bringing autonomous delivery to its Lucky California banner. Save Mart, which operates 206 grocery stores under several banners (including Save Mart) in the Central Valley of California, is extending a partnership with autonomous delivery services provider Starship Technologies to its Lucky California flagship store in Pleasanton, Calif. Lucky California is the first grocery store in the San Francisco Bay area to partner with Starship Technologies.
PLEASANTON, CA
resilience.org

Are Electric Cars the Solution?

Fifty years ago, the French political ecologist André Gorz explained that cars masquerade as solutions to the very problems they create. “Since cars have killed the city, we need faster cars to escape on superhighways to suburbs that are even farther away. What an impeccable circular argument: give us more cars so that we can escape the destruction caused by cars.”
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Vancouver, CA
TheStreet

Volkswagen Threatens Tesla's Throne in Electric Vehicles

There's a bug in Elon Musk's rearview mirror. Musk's company Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report led the worldwide electric vehicle market in 2021 with a 14% share, according to the research firm Canalys, but Volkswagen (VWAGY) was right behind it. Sales of the Model Y started in the...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Ford may re-enter the Indian market to sell EVs

Ford Motor Company is said to be contemplating its plans of exiting India. The company is said to be interested in using India as a hub to make and export EVs to the international markets. The company isn’t also ruling out the possibility of once again selling cars in the domestic market as well.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Volvo Borrows Tesla Manufacturing Techniques For New EVs

There's no question Tesla has changed the automotive industry. It's important to understand this wasn't done with all-electric vehicles alone, but also how those vehicles communicate with a central "hive," like over-the-air updates, and how they're manufactured. Tesla's mega casting technique for large aluminum body components is an ideal example. And, very soon, Volvo intends to do the same.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Ford hires former Tesla engineer to lead ‘Advanced EV Development’

Ford has hired former Tesla Engineer Alan Clarke, who left the company over twelve years to oversee Ford’s “Advanced EV Development” projects. According to Clarke’s LinkedIn, he accepted the position this week and officially joined Ford in California. At Tesla, he spent over twelve years in the company’s engineering department. In September 2009, he joined Tesla as the Senior Design Engineer on Model X and Model S projects, including the advanced engineering processes for the drive unit, drive train, voltage distribution, and closure panels for the all-electric SUV.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ford reconsiders India after halting production, this time for EVs

FILE PHOTO: A man stands near the Ford logo during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By Aditi Shah.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Ford CEO: We would rival Tesla right now if we were producing enough electric vehicles

Ford CEO Jim Farley made an interesting comment that highlighted just how the perception of Tesla has massively shifted in the automotive industry over the last few years. It was just a few years ago that the consensus about Tesla amongst leaders at legacy automakers was that the company is great at making a few expensive electric vehicles and it is going to stay that way.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy