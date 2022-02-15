ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Canada says USMCA panel finds U.S. solar tariffs violate trade pact

By David Lawder
Metro International
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Canada prevailed on Tuesday in a challenge to U.S. solar panel tariffs under the trade pact between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, its trade minister said on Tuesday, ahead of planned talks with Washington over the dispute. Mary Ng, Canada’s minister of trade and export promotion,...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump’s trade war with China failed. Why didn’t U.S. companies push back more?

Three years after President Donald Trump launched his signature trade war against China, U.S. tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods remain in place. China’s purchases of U.S. exports, part of Beijing’s January 2020 deal with the Trump administration, fell far short of promises. In fact, the U.S. logged a $355.3 billion trade deficit with China in 2021 — and China purchased more U.S. goods in 2017, the year before the trade war began, than it did last year.
POTUS
Metro International

China-U.S. monetary policy divergence aids yuan stability – ex-regulator

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Increasingly divergent monetary policies between China and the United States would help rein in an excessive rise in the yuan by reducing foreign money inflows, a former Chinese forex regulator said on Wednesday. The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to accelerate monetary tightening to tame...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Stocks creep up, await proof of Ukraine de-escalation

LONDON (Reuters) – World stocks crept higher on Wednesday for the second day in a row and safe-haven assets such as government bonds lost ground, though market moves were checked by Western scepticism that Russia had indeed pulled back troops from Ukraine’s borders. Markets are looking for any...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Metro International

Bank of Canada will forcefully tackle inflation if need be – deputy governor

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada will be nimble and potentially “forceful” in tackling uncomfortably high inflation, a senior official said on Wednesday, setting the stage for an aggressive campaign of interest rate increases. Deputy governor Timothy Lane, speaking to a university audience, said there was a risk...
BUSINESS
Reuters

USTR says new trade tools needed to fight China state-led trade

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices", the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday in a new assessment report. USTR said in its annual report on China's compliance...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
INDUSTRY
AFP

China has expanded statist economic policies over 20 years in WTO: US

China has not adopted the rules of the World Trade Organization even after 20 years' membership, the United States said Wednesday, adding that the world's second-biggest economy had "retained and expanded" its statist approach to the detriment of businesses and workers globally. "China also has a long history of violating, disregarding and circumventing WTO rules to achieve its industrial policy objectives," said an annual report to Congress by the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Katherine Tai, laying out the Biden administration's assessment of China's WTO membership. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the WTO works to enforce rules governing international trade, including promoting fair competition and open trade. When it joined in December 2001, Beijing said it would embrace those principles, Tai said.
FOREIGN POLICY
Metro International

More data on Canada anti-vax convoy donors leaked -website

WASHINGTON/TORONTO (Reuters) -The leak website Distributed Denial of Secrets on Tuesday said it has posted more donor files from the fundraising platform GiveSendGo relating to the Canadian movement of people opposed to pandemic health measures, including COVID-19 vaccines. On Sunday, the DDoS website, which is devoted to disseminating leaked data,...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Usmca#Solar Panel#Tariffs#Reuters#Canadian#North American#Ustr
Washington Post

Confirmed: Trump’s big U.S.-China trade deal was a flop

“It just doesn’t get any better than this," President Donald Trump proclaimed in January 2020 as he signed a partial trade deal with China. Mr. Trump heralded the pact as “historic” and “momentous.” He touted his dealmaking abilities for getting China to commit to purchase an extra $200 billion of U.S. products in the next two years.
POTUS
POLITICO

U.S., Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea

HONOLULU — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Japanese and South Korean counterparts Saturday in Hawaii to discuss the threat posed by nuclear-armed North Korea after Pyongyang began the year with a series of missile tests. Blinken said at a news conference after the meeting that North...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
China
TheConversationCanada

What the Ambassador Bridge 'freedom convoy' blockade means for Canada-U.S. trade

Trade between Canada and the United States is now being hampered by the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge at the Windsor-Detroit border as part of the so-called freedom convoy protest. A court injunction was secured to end the blockade , but protesters remained for two days until police finally began to clear it of people and vehicles. There are increasing tensions in other parts of Canada, and similar blockades are likely to emerge, including at the Peace Bridge in the Niagara region. The movement has also gone international. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency aimed partly at the blockade...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy