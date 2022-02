HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A horrible sequence of events on Valentine’s Day ended with the death of a 9-year-old girl in Texas. According to police, a man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in Houston opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker but instead shot the girl, who was sitting in the back seat of a truck driving nearby. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but eventually died from her injuries.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO