In the Books

By Robin Brownlee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStuart Skinner’s performance in the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday goes into the record books as the first shutout of his fledgling NHL career, but it was more than that. It was timely. It was textbook. The Oilers needed a win...

The Day After: Skinner shutout sinks Sharks

Hockey is often a sport of chaos. Sometimes good, sometimes bad, sometimes almost hilarious. For the Edmonton Oilers Monday night, it was the good kind of chaos that led to their 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. The chaos, mind you, came from the form of a few bounces....
WWYDW: The Goaltending Tandem

We have a goaltending controversy on our hands. The Edmonton Oilers activated Mikko Koskinen from COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday and, in a corresponding roster move, sent Stuart Skinner to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. Skinner just posted the first shutout of his NHL career on Monday, stopping all 20...
Monday Mailbag – First thoughts on Jay Woodcroft replacing Dave Tippett?

Happy Monday, everybody! As always, I’ve got a brand new Mailbag set and ready to help you get your week started and also to make sense of everything that’s going on with our beloved Edmonton Oilers. This week, we’re talking about reasonable expectations for Evander Kane, resting star players down the stretch, and more. If you’ve got got a question you’d like to ask, email it to me at [email protected] or hit me up on Twitter at @jsbmbaggedmilk and I’ll get to you as soon as we can.
Game Notes Oilers @ Sharks: Build Momentum

Winning does many things. It gives teams, and individuals, confidence. It instantly changes the mood around a team, and often quiets the noise. — The main difference leading to the win was Mike Smith’s play in goal. Edmonton allowed 38 shots on goal, the most since Calgary had 47 on January 22nd. Edmonton won both games, but to say the Oilers were great defensively on Friday would be inaccurate. Smith was stellar in the first period stopping all 19 shots and was the main reason the Oilers were able to score first for only the 13th time this season. Quality goaltending is a must if you want to win and Smith provided it.
Questions for Quinn: Where are you?

We came out of the game hot, folks, but things have since slowed down in the Questions for Quinn segment. In all honesty, I have made up a few, trying to give you a taste of what I can talk about, but eventually that makes a girl feel real narcissistic so it’s time for readers to step back up to the plate.
GDB 47.0 Wrap Up: Unstoppable in the Woodcroft era, Oilers extend winning streak with 5-2 comeback in LA

The student becomes the teacher. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Last night, the Oilers were able to handle the rusty San Jose Sharks with relative ease — SJ was incredibly sloppy and they put in the kind of performance that will always hand you a loss — and I was hoping for another dose of the same story against the Kings. As Gregor wrote this morning in the GDB, the Kings haven’t played for two weeks and that’s an eternity in the NHL, meaning the Oilers had another chance to get some work done against a squad that was unlikely to be at their best. Once we finally got through the Drew Doughty tribute and the anthems, it was finally time to get to business and I was hoping the Oilers wouldn’t be feeling half as tired as I was for having to stay up this late. I mean, it was almost 9 p.m. by the time this thing started and it’s a school night. *spits* Thankfully, the glare from the Kings’ domes was enough to burn my eyeballs into the open position. The bad news was that it also meant seeing LA take an early lead on the back of a derpy play for the ages.
Clips and Quotes: Edmonton Oilers beat San Jose Sharks 3-0

Now that’s how you play a hockey game. Final score: Oilers 3-0. Was that the most complete game the Oilers have played all year? Very well could be. BaggedMilk has the Wrap Up here. THE CLIPS. THE QUOTES. Worth noting right off the top that both Darnell Nurse and...
The Sherwood Ford Giant Pre Game Show – Game 46 @ LA Kings

Caroline made her return to the Sherwood Ford Giant Pre Game Show today as we got set for the Oiler’s second game in as many nights. After a really solid 3-0 victory over the Sharks to kick off the quick trip through California, the Oilers will be looking to improve the 3-0 under Jay Woodcroft tonight. They’ll be taking on an LA Kings team that hasn’t played since February 2nd but they went into the All-Star break on a high note, grabbing points in seven straight games. They’ve also already beaten the Oilers earlier this season. Edmonton will be in tough but they should be feeling confident.
Clips and Quotes: Edmonton Oilers dethrone LA Kings 5-2

Can you smell what Jay Woodcroft is cookin’? Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. It started slow, got even slow, then picked right back up. All in all, a solid win for the Oilers. BaggedMilk has the Wrap Up here. I’ve got the Clips and Quotes here. The Clips. The...
GDB 47.0: Schedule Advantage (8:30pm MT, SNW)

The Los Angeles Kings haven’t played since February 2nd. They haven’t played a home game since January 20th. Two weeks in the middle of an NHL season without playing a game feels like an eternity for players and the Edmonton Oilers must take advantage of a rusty Kings team.
Risky Business: King for a Day

The Oilers came up with a big win in the first half of this back-to-back against the Sharks and Kings, and now it’s time for them to follow it up with a part two. We be bettin’, fam!. LAST GAME. I don’t know why I’m honestly surprised that...
The Day After: Woodcroft era keeps rolling

The Edmonton Oilers have only played three games under Jay Woodcroft, but they’ve walked out with three wins. They looked rejuvenated and played a strong game against the New York Islanders, before completely dominating the San Jose Sharks. Last night in their 5-2 win over the LA Kings, it was a different kind of win.
Evander Kane cold-cocking the hell out of Brendan Lemieux likely brought a smile to many hockey fans' faces

Brendan Lemieux is the quintessential "you'd love him if he was on your team!" guy, the implication being that the only way anyone could possibly root for him is if he was wearing your team's jersey. He's the plug of all plugs. His value to whatever team he plays for is pissing the opposition off, by biting them, chirping them, being generally annoying, etc. He'll do whatever it takes to generate a reaction, which you do have to appreciate (a little).
