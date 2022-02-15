In the Books

Winning does many things. It gives teams, and individuals, confidence. It instantly changes the mood around a team, and often quiets the noise. — The main difference leading to the win was Mike Smith’s play in goal. Edmonton allowed 38 shots on goal, the most since Calgary had 47 on January 22nd. Edmonton won both games, but to say the Oilers were great defensively on Friday would be inaccurate. Smith was stellar in the first period stopping all 19 shots and was the main reason the Oilers were able to score first for only the 13th time this season. Quality goaltending is a must if you want to win and Smith provided it.
