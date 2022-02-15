ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Man critically injured after shooting in Southside Richmond

By Tyler Thrasher
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s southside this afternoon.

The call came in at 1:34 p.m. for a report of a shooting on the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue.

Once on scene, officers located an adult male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 . The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated once more information is available.

