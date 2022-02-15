The PFT Super Bowl LVI MVP: Aaron Donald

The Super Bowl was compelling from start to finish. What were the Bengals doing on the last play of the game? It was fourth and about 18 inches. The Rams were showing four at the line and another linebacker looking like he’s blitzing. Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase had single coverage on the outside against Jalen Ramsey, who he had beaten handily for most of the game. But Chase took off on a deep route on the outside, taking him completely out of the play. And despite Joe Burrow getting pressured heavily all night, the Bengals had just one guy blocking Aaron Donald, arguably the second-greatest defensive player of all-time. The play call was questionable, with Chase so far out of the action, and Burrow’s decision to hold the ball instead of snap-throw it to Tee Higgins on a short route to the inside was equally as questionable. It was an ugly way for a great game to end.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO