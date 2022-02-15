ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The only thing more abundant in baseball than money is shame

By John Romano
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtQge_0eFGLJ9A00
The Rays, along with most other teams, were scheduled to report to spring training this week. Instead, ballparks in Florida and Arizona are mostly quiet during an MLB-imposed lockout. [ Times ]

CLEARWATER — Winter was supposed to end today. Perhaps not according to local meteorologists or a distant moon, but by the hallowed calendar adhered to by baseball fans in Florida.

The day pitchers and catchers report to spring training is the moment when hope and time begin anew. It is marked not with celebrations, but with the comforting sight of a pitching coach standing with arms crossed in the bullpen and listening to the thwat of a fastball hitting a catcher’s mitt.

Instead, today, we have lawyers bickering and sources whispering. We have hockey still playing, football now basking and baseball, once again, self-flagellating.

We are 78 days into MLB’s lockout and the only certainty is that we are now closer than ever to having games in the spring, and possibly regular season, cancelled or postponed.

Congrats, baseball. You’ve stepped in it, again.

If you understand nothing else about this labor dispute, if you don’t care about competitive balance taxes or service time manipulation, you need to know this:

This dispute was entirely preventable and irredeemably shameful.

I’m not suggesting there aren’t legitimate differences facing owners and players, but they’re not trying to solve a complicated problem like global warming. They’re just trying to figure out who gets more time in the vault with the billions of dollars that fans, networks and sponsors are throwing at them.

And, trust me, that is neither flippant nor exaggerated. Baseball’s revenues have exploded in the past two decades, even while its popularity has seemingly waned.

The value of teams has risen more than tenfold during that time, to the point that MLB will likely be able to charge prospective owners $2 billion or more for the next round of expansion. To put that in perspective, the Rays cost Vince Naimoli $130 million in the mid-1990s.

So, yes, it is entirely fair and appropriate to call them greedy %$@#*&!s for not having a deal done by this morning.

Not that the players should be absolved. I know it’s chic to point out how younger players have been taken advantage of by the current collective bargaining agreement, but you can’t bemoan the $605,000 bargain that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was in 2021 without acknowledging the same system allowed Albert Pujols to pocket $140 million while being a below-average player for the past five years.

The only real problem baseball is facing today is figuring out a system that creates a balanced playing field that gives every team an equal opportunity to win. And one that does not penalize smarter teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MV689_0eFGLJ9A00

You know, that’s the fear around here. Because Tampa Bay’s revenues are more limited than most teams, the front office has had to be more creative and innovative while building a roster.

That means supplementing the baseball operations department with revenue sharing funds. (Which are now in danger of being reduced.) That means stockpiling younger players whose salaries are more controllable. (Which is currently being reassessed in labor negotiations.) That means using the entire 40-man roster with a shuttle between Triple-A Durham and Tropicana Field. (Which could face new restrictions.)

It is entirely fair for the players’ association to argue against Tampa Bay’s manipulations of the current labor agreement, but it is also incumbent on the lords of baseball to make sure that progressive front offices such as Tampa Bay, Oakland and Cleveland are not handcuffed.

The success of the Rays in recent years — they have the best winning percentage in the American League since 2019 — has led some to argue that market size and revenue streams are irrelevant. That’s just not true.

You can’t point out a few outliers and claim that everything is equal. The reality in recent seasons is that teams in the top third of MLB in payroll have reached the postseason at a rate slightly above 50 percent. Teams in the middle third are a little above 30 percent. Teams in the bottom third — and this would be the neighborhood where the Rays reside — are closer to 15 percent.

That seems to be a pretty good description of class warfare in baseball.

So what is the solution? I honestly don’t know.

But owners and players have had months to work on a solution, and instead have mostly ignored each other while suggesting the other side is being A) uncooperative, B) unrealistic, C) disingenuous D) all of the above.

That’s not just disappointing, it’s also disgraceful.

There are enough smart people in baseball to come up with a system that works for everybody involved. Heaven knows, there’s already enough money to go around for everyone.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady delivers jab at Bucs while lauding Rams: ‘You’ve got to go for it’

TAMPA ― As Tom Brady watched the Rams beat the Bengals in Super Bowl 56, it was no surprise why the team that eliminated the Bucs from the playoffs won the Lombardi Trophy. The biggest move was the trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford, adding him to a talented team that included Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. But what put the Rams over the top, according to Brady, was the addition of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and edge rusher Von Miller.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tomase: Does it make sense for the Red Sox to target another Rays outfielder?

Because the Rays must constantly turn over their roster, the old adage about controlling a player through his arbitration years no longer applies. Tampa often cuts ties at the start of arbitration, which is how an intriguing name might soon be hitting the trade market. The Tampa Bay Times reported...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
metsmerizedonline.com

MMO Free Agent Profile: Nelson Cruz, DH

Traditional Stats: 140 G, 584 PA, .265 BA, .334 OBP, .497 SLG, .832OPS, 32 HR, 86 RBI, 79 R. Advanced Stats: 122 wRC+, 2.0 fWAR, 2.5 bWAR, .358 xwOBA, 8.7 BB%, 21.6 K%, .192 ISO, .258 BABIP. Rundown. Could Nelson Cruz make an end-of-career return to the National League? Cruz,...
MLB
FanSided

Latest Freddie Freeman rumors: Like it or not, Rob Manfred intervened

What’s the latest Freddie Freeman buzz? Things seem to be trending upward for the Braves as they try to re-sign the face of their franchise. Freeman remains a free agent thanks to the MLB lockout, as the Braves are forbidden to have contact with their first baseman and 2020 NL MVP. While the two sides were not on the same page pre-lockout, the longer MLB and MLBPA go without an agreement, the greater the risk is of Freeman signing elsewhere.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion

MOSCOW — President Joe Biden on Saturday again called on President Vladimir Putin to pull back more than 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s borders and warned that the U.S. and its allies would “respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs” if Russia invades, according to the White House.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
FanSided

Latest Kyle Schwarber rumors: Rob Manfred revelation hurts Red Sox chances

Even though the MLB lockout is still in place, this latest update can hurt the Boston Red Sox’s chances of re-signing Kyle Schwarber. The MLB lockout is still ongoing with no real end in sight. While there was a mad flurry of signings ahead of the lockout, there are still plenty of players left on the open market. One of them is former Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber.
MLB
NESN

Ex-MLB GM Pinpoints Huge Move Red Sox Should Make Before Opening Day

The Red Sox are coming off an improbable run to the American League Championship Series in 2021, and a former Major League Baseball front office executive believes Boston should strike while the iron is hot and sign the top remaining free agent before the start of the 2022 season. Jim...
MLB
The Game Haus

A Brief History of the New York Yankees

Baseball has had it’s share of history. There are some teams that have helped define the sport of baseball. Here is some history of the New York Yankees and some of their achievements. The Yankees’ Beginnings-Early 1900s. On January 9, 1903, a Baltimore franchise that was no longer...
MLB
FanSided

MLB insider suggests ridiculous first post-lockout move for Dodgers

Despite losing Corey Seager and dealing with Clayton Kershaw’s uncertain future, the Los Angeles Dodgers really are in good shape for 2022 as long as they make a few necessary additions once the lockout ends. Starting pitching? Need it. Bullpen help? You bet. Bench depth? Yes please. But in...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida College
calltothepen.com

Rob Manfred, MLB owners continue to stick it to MiLB

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, MLB owners (in their most recent proposal to the MLBPA) have asked (in Passan’s words) “for the ability to eliminate hundreds of minor league playing jobs.”. Passan later provided an update on Twitter that previous offers also had this on the table...
MLB
The Good Phight

Phillies grab some minor league depth, sign Josh Ockimey, Yairo Munoz

In 2021, when Didi Gregorius spent so much time on the injured list for pseudogout, the team was put in a tough place. They didn’t really have much depth in the minors that was ready to contribute at the big league level, their top prospect at the position was still a year away and their major league bench options were “shortstops” in name only. Forced to choose, the team gave Nick Maton a shot at the job, but Joe Girardi’s allergy to using younger players to which the only cure is a steady diet of “professional hitter veterans” meant Maton had a short leash. When he wasn’t able to convince the team, they were then forced to try out Ronald Torreyes at the spot. All he was able to give the team was a 68 wRC+ and an OPS that barely broke .630.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

$100 million Tampa construction contract leaves taxpayers in dark | Editorial

This article represents the opinion of the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board. How do you turn $10 million into $100 million? Get a contract with the city of Tampa. That, at least, is how the price spiked on a project that Tampa officials didn’t bother to put to competitive bid. This sloppy management makes it impossible to tell whether taxpayers got their money’s worth. And it clouds the city’s contracting process in a way that could imperil another mayoral priority.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Sports Illustrated

Dodgers: Kenta Maeda Laments MLB Using Universal DH

The one thing MLB and the MLBPA can agree on is implementing the universal DH for 2022 and beyond. It won’t be official until the new CBA is completed, which, could be a while, but the news certainly made waves. One Dodgers pitcher bragged about his now unbreakable career...
MLB
baltimorebaseball.com

Raising the minimum salary would be a start toward ending baseball’s lockout

Spring training won’t start on time, and if Major League Baseball and the players’ association don’t soon come to an agreement, the scheduled March 31st opener is in jeopardy. It was naïve to think that the owners’ latest proposal, made to the players on Saturday, was going...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Will you be our Valentine? Love, the Tampa Bay Times

There’s been a lot of uncertainty this year, from the COVID-19 pandemic to Tom Brady’s retirement to which city invented the Cuban sandwich. But two things are for certain: our love for readers like you ... and our cheesy Valentine’s Day cards. We’re once again asking you...
TAMPA, FL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Minor League Contracts, Trevor Bauer Updates, Dave Roberts, and More

The last week saw some major minor league deals involving the Dodgers popping up on the timeline. First LA inked a pair of players to MiLB deals. Dodgers have signed 1B/OF Stefen Romero to minor-league deal with invite to major-league spring training, source tells @TheAthletic. Hit 96 HRs past five seasons in Japan, including shortened ‘20. Potential DH option if CBA indeed includes universal DH. https://t.co/zhxyPaNmD4.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy