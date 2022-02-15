ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rescue Rangers detectives Chip and Dale to reunite 30 years after fall from fame

By Jessica Wang
EW.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChip and Dale, former chipmunk detectives of the once-heralded detective agency Rescue Rangers, will reunite 30 years after their fall from fame. Decades after the cancellation of their hit television series, estranged investigators Chip and Dale (voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, respectively) must mend their fractured friendship to unravel...

piratesandprincesses.net

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers “Comeback” Trailer Released

Disney has finally released their ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Reboot, I mean “Comeback” trailer today. It’s something!. Well that’s……something. “Rescuing the world takes a pair. A comeback 30 years in the making, the hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy catches up with...
MOVIES
IGN

The Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers Reboot Looks Truly Bizarre

A new trailer for Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers has been unveiled, and it looks absolutely bizarre. Announced last year during Disney+ Day, the upcoming Chip ‘n’ Dale reboot sees the return of our two favorite chipmunks (sorry, Alvin). Scratch that – it’s a comeback, not a reboot. If you loved the original… well… I’m not sure how you’ll feel about this.
TV & VIDEOS
themainstreetmouse.com

DISNEY+ UNVEILS FIRST TRAILER AND NEW POSTER FOR “CHIP ‘N DALE: RESCUE RANGERS”

The Hybrid Live-Action/CG Animated Action-Comedy Stars John Mulaney,. Andy Samberg, KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key,. Disney+ Original Movie “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” to Debut May 20, 2022. Today, Disney+ released the first trailer and a new poster for the original movie...
MOVIES
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Eric Bana
Person
Tress Macneille
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Chris Parnell
Collider

'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' Trailer Reveals The Lonely Island's Surreal, Meta Mix of Live Action, 2-D and 3-D Animation

When Disney announced back in 2021 that two of its most famous chipmunks were making a comeback, it was revealed that Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers would veer into the metalinguistic style of storytelling. Now, with a trailer unveiled by Disney+, the streamer makes it clear that... boy, they weren’t kidding. Set 30 years after their animated series was canceled, the movie follows Chip (voiced by John Mulaney) and Dale (voiced by Andy Samberg) as has-beens who need to band together once again in order to find a missing friend.
MOVIES
#Television Series#Rescue Rangers#Cgi
