In the world of fencing, when a fencer moves too far back to avoid danger, they end up with their back to the wall. So they have no other choice but to face their adversary. This is the situation in which the young manufacturer of electric vehicles Rivian Automotive (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report finds itself. The automobile group now knows that it must act and face up to its difficulties after having missed its production targets.

BUSINESS ・ 49 MINUTES AGO