Just in case there wasn’t enough to look forward to with 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, we come bearing some guest-star news!. This week, it was announced that there’s another worthy actor coming to the show in Neal McDonough who odds are, you know from at least something. Not only was he Damien Darhk on both Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, but he’s also been on Yellowstone and then also the most-recent season of American Horror Story. Within the 9-1-1 universe he’s taking on the role of a foil-of-sorts to Rob Lowe’s character of Owen. For some more details on that, be sure to check out the attached synopsis below:

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO