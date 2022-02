TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State, which has lost six in a row, will look to snap their losing streak on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. when they host Clemson at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (13-11, 6-8 ACC) and Tigers (12-13, 4-10 ACC) will be shown on Bally Sports and their affiliates (list here). Tom Werme and Mike Gminski will provide the audio on the feed. An audio stream will also be available via the Learfield IMG Collegiate Radio Network. Gene Deckerhoff and Adrian Crawford will be providing the call. Click here to listen. Noles247.com will provide updates below:

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO