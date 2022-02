After watching the Los Angeles Rams come back in the final two minutes of the game to capture Super Bowl LVI, all of the moves made by the Rams during the season to “win now” paid off. It was very similar to an aggressive blueprint followed by the Atlanta Braves as the franchise captured the 2021 World Series. Looking back, what the Rams and Braves both did should provide a blueprint for all MLB teams if they really are looking to become champions.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO