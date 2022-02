An Instagram account where congressional staffers share their grievances about their bosses and toxic offices is roiling Capitol Hill, with some employees seemingly being told to unfollow and stop interacting with the account. The account has promoted issues for Capitol Hill staffers such as being paid so little they qualify for food stamps, having to deal with abusive behaviour from their superiors, and minority employees feeling blocked from applying for more senior jobs. Anonymous posts on the account are revealing how lower-level staffers are being treated, some so badly they have to seek support for their mental health. The...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO