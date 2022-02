New York, NY The New York Real Estate Journal (NYREJ) sat down with Marc Kotler for a question and answer session. Kotler is senior vice president of the New Development Group at FirstService Residential New York, a division of North America’s largest residential management company that specializes in developer consulting and management of new and young properties. Over the last decade, he has successfully built the division into an industry leader by providing developers with services that are essential to successfully opening new properties—either from the ground up or via conversion. FirstService Residential has made an imprint on the New York City skyline by advising on the opening of more than 100 luxury condominiums, multifamily rental buildings and hotel/condo properties, including many of the new supertalls.

