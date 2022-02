Dr Robert Califf has been confirmed as the new commissioner of the Food & Drug Administration in a tight 50-46 vote in the US Senate. Dr Califf led the Agency from February 2016 to the end of the Obama Administration after a year as the agency’s deputy commissioner for medical products and tobacco, according to FDA’s website. He was succeeded as commissioner by Dr Scott Gottlieb, MD.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO