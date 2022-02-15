ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hu announces US headlining tour dates

qrockonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hu has announced a headlining U.S. tour. The spring outing, dubbed the Black Thunder tour, will kick off April 16...

www.qrockonline.com

Related
udiscovermusic.com

Nubya Garcia Announces US Tour, Supporting Dates With Khruangbin

Nubya Garcia has announced a new string of US shows, her first set of performances in the U.S. since 2019 and the release of her critically acclaimed album Source. The upcoming dates include support for Khruangbin, a headlining show at NYC’s famed Le Poisson Rouge, and an appearance at the Big Ears Festival.
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

The Wombats announce livestream of upcoming Los Angeles show

The Wombats will be livestreaming their upcoming sold-out show in Los Angeles. The virtual festivities kick off February 25 at 7:55 p.m. PT via the streaming platform Veeps. For ticket info, visit TheWombatsOfficial.Veeps.com. The LA show is the final date on The Wombats’ ongoing U.S. headlining tour in support of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
94.3 Jack FM

Who’s back: The Who announces North American tour starting in April

Last year, Roger Daltrey said that The Who would return to the stage in April of 2022, and he wasn’t lying. The band has announced The Who Hits Back! Tour for North America, kicking off April 22 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The spring leg of the tour wraps May...
liveforlivemusic.com

Citizen Cope Announces 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Citizen Cope will deliver a lengthy run of tour dates throughout the first half of 2022. The acclaimed alt-rock singer-songwriter, born Clarence Greenwood, will continue the celebration of his storied 20-year career from April through June following the end of his winter tour. After starting off in Minneapolis, MN on...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

The HU announce spring 2022 ‘Black Thunder Tour’

Mongolian rockers The HU will head out on the road this spring as part of the ‘Black Thunder Tour’ — see all confirmed gigs below. A presser states, “Today, [The HU] announced their “Black Thunder Tour” with a series of headlining dates, beginning in San Diego, CA on April 16 and ending in Mexico City, MX on May 31. The tour, which the band talks about in a new Q&A below, will continue the live music celebrations that the band is set to kick off during their Coachella sets on Friday, April 15 for the first weekend of the musical festival and on Friday, April 22 for the second. Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the tour starting tomorrow, Wednesday February 16, for the fan presale, Thursday, February 17, for the local presale, and Friday, February 18 for the general on sale. All ticket sale times begin at 10AM local time. For more information on “The Black Thunder Tour,” visit thehuofficial.com/tour-1.”
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Announces Spring North American Headline Tour

On the heels of a sold-out tour in Europe to close out 2021, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) are excited to announce their first-ever North American headline tour this Spring. The series of dates kicks off on March 20, 2022 at Pappy & Harriets in Pioneertown, CA, and will make its way throughout the US until mid-May; making stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Phoenix, New Orleans, San Diego, Houston, New York City and more. A fan pre-sale will take place tomorrow, and the public sale begins Friday, February 18 at 10AM local time.
MUSEUMS
qrockonline.com

Underoath shares new version of “Hallelujah,” featuring Charlotte Sands

Underoath has released a new version of the band’s song “Hallelujah,” featuring guest vocals from musician Charlotte Sands. “So stoked to be able to partner with Charlotte on this tune,” says drummer/vocalist Aaron Gillespie. “She’s the real deal, a crazy talent and a great person, she brought a different and really cool environment to this song.”
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

10 Years announces ﻿'Deconstructed﻿' compilation, featuring “alternate takes” of past songs

10 Years has announced a new compilation titled Deconstructed, featuring re-recorded “alternate takes” of songs from throughout the band’s catalog. The 19-track collection, which was recorded live at Rain Song Creative Studios in 10 Years’ hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, will be released March 4. The Deconstructed versions of the songs “Wasteland” and “The Unknown” are available now via digital outlets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
audioinkradio.com

Rage Against the Machine Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Rage Against the Machine have pushed a handful of their 2022 tour dates into 2023. Rage Against the Machine have been forced to postpone their major reunion run more than once due to the lengthy pandemic, but the band has finally announced a slate of reunion tour dates that, hopefully, will go according as planned. The band will feature a completely reunited lineup on the run, including celebrated vocalist Zack de la Rocha.
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Rush announces deluxe 40th anniversary ﻿'Moving Pictures'﻿ reissue

Rush‘s best-selling, multi-platinum 1981 album Moving Pictures is being reissued in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The expanded package will be released in a number of different formats — including the elaborate Super Deluxe Edition — on April 15. Inside the Super Deluxe, you’ll find the 2015...
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Drowning Pool announces new album, '﻿Strike a Nerve'

Drowning Pool will be letting the music hit your ears with a new album called Strike a Nerve. The record — the seventh studio effort from the “Bodies” rockers — will be Drowning Pool’s first with new label UMe/T-Boy. “I don’t want to be one...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BEARTOOTH Announces Summer European & UK Tour Dates

Beartooth has announced a string of European and UK dates surrounding their festival appearances. Some dates will feature August Burns Red and Silverstein, as well as Loathe on two of 'em. Get the full routing below. 6/3 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival. 6/4 Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk...
WORLD
themusicuniverse.com

Blondie announces limited edition RSD 2022 release

Bespoke, deluxe two-disc, four-track 7-inch single set will be available on colored vinyl. Exclusively for Record Store Day on April 23rd, Blondie will release a limited edition EP featuring one of their most famous, endearing, and successful singles – “Sunday Girl.” Taken from the band’s multi-million-selling album Parallel Lines, “Sunday Girl” was originally released in 1979 and was the follow-up single to the band’s No. 1 hit single, “Heart of Glass,” and was a UK No. 1 and a top 10 hit around Europe.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Within Temptation and Evanescence announce rescheduled Worlds Collide tour dates

After Within Temptation and Evanescence postpone their rescheduled co-headline tour “hopefully for the final time”, the pair of bands have just announced the updated tour itinerary. Within Temptation and Evanescence were forced to postpone their rescheduled co-headline Worlds Collide tour yesterday, and have now, as promised, announced the...
TRAVEL
NME

Foo Fighters add 10 new dates to 2022 North American tour

Foo Fighters have expanded their upcoming North American tour with 10 new shows, set to take place this September and October. The tour, in support of the band’s 2021 album ‘Medicine at Midnight’, will now include additional stops primarily through Canada – including cities such as Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver. Two new United States dates – one in Sioux Falls, the other in the central Oregon city of Bend – have also been added.
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Win Tickets to The Trinity of Terror Tour!

Listen to Elwood in the morning all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Trinity of Terror Tour!. He will be giving them away everyday between 6-9am. Featuring: Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless in White. SHOW DETAILS: Saturday, April 2nd at...
ELWOOD, IL
NME

Halsey announces second show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Halsey has announced details of a second show at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre for this summer. The new show, set for July 7, comes the day after an existing show at the Colorado venue. Support will come from The Marías and Abby Roberts. The gigs come as part...
MUSIC

