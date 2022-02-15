Kodak Black injured in shooting at Justin Bieber's Los Angeles after-party

Four people — including rapper Kodak Black — were shot outside of LA hotspot the Nice Guy on Saturday night, February 12, ahead of the Super Bowl played in Inglewood on Sunday. The sidewalk in front of the H.Wood-owned restaurant and club, long a hangout for celebrities, was swarmed with fans, paparazzi, and others in the early Sunday hours following a Justin Bieber afterparty inside. TMZ has multiple angles of the incident, with shots ringing out just as LAPD cars rolled onto the scene. Rolling Stone described the scene as a “celeb-filled post-concert afterparty” that devolved into a fight out front, with Kodak Black in stable condition after being transported to an area hospital.
