Bristol-Myers begins tender offers to buy notes for up to $4B

Zillow is up big after reporting strong earnings results. I expect more upside to come. Zillow (Z) soared after its latest earnings results and for good reason. The company had just announced its intentions to exit the iBuying business one quarter prior, and was able to make significant progress in selling off its inventory. The pricing on those sales was surprisingly mild, and the company guided for more accelerated sales moving forward. Z shows its intentions to build a housing “super app” and also gave aggressive long term guidance, which if met, would present substantial upside over the next 4 years. With the stock trading around 30x earnings excluding its iBuying business, the stock is cheap enough to buy on the expectation that it comes anywhere close to meeting guidance.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO