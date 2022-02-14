Making the case for change: Why now is the time to modernize your ERP

It is taking longer to put to rights or patch up financials at the last quarter of the month. The sales forecasts are based on guesswork rather than firm figures. Your company is having an issue keeping up with customer satisfaction, and order volume is faltering as an outcome. You don’t have an idea how much inventory you have in a warehouse, and it is a pain to discover. If this looks like your company or close to it, then it might be the right time to think of an ERP system.

