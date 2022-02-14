ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Making the case for change: Why now is the time to modernize your ERP

Computerworld
 1 day ago

Digital transformation was accelerated by the pandemic: A global IDC study reveals that 87%* of organizations are now engaged in executing a digital-first strategy. Forward-looking business leaders know...

www.computerworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Salesforce Tells Employees It's Working on NFT Cloud Service

Salesforce co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor spoke about the company's vision for an NFT cloud service, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The discussion came during an online sales kickoff on Wednesday. A director of market strategy at Salesforce predicted in a December blog post that 2022...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Google and Microsoft back new industry initiative to fix open-source vulnerabilities

The Open Source Security Foundation, an industry group backed by some of the world’s largest tech firms, today launched a new initiative focused on finding and fixing vulnerabilities in open-source software. The initiative is known as the Alpha-Omega Project. It’s launching following a meeting at the White House where...
BUSINESS
Computerworld

7 steps to cultivate a thriving API ecosystem 2022

With a thriving API ecosystem, businesses can use their data to create outstanding customer experiences. To create an industry-leading API ecosystem, organizations of tomorrow need to think beyond traditional full lifecycle API management and shift to universal API management. By opening up their management capabilities to APIs built on any platform businesses are more agile, deliver faster, and maximize investments.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Now Is The Time#Erp#In The Cloud#Idc#Program#Digital Commerce#Oracle Erp
Computerworld

Navigating Through a Post Pandemic New Normal: Which CSPs are Ready?

For Commercial Service Providers, the struggle was evident before the pandemic with financial, competitive, and critical skills intensity. The pandemic brought about exponential technology usage and a need to be reliable. Services that powered work-from-home, remote schools, and online food delivery services highlighted the challenges of balancing customer service reliability with growth opportunities in digital transformation. Currently, amongst technology CSPs, there is a growing separation of the pioneers vs. the sustainers. Curtis Price, IDC's VP of Infrastructure Services, explains why some service providers are poised to leap into the post-pandemic era, and others are not.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Computerworld

Digital Services Resilience: AIOps Without Service Intelligence is a half-baked solution

Everything is Digital. And even large financial institutions are calling themselves technology companies. And the reason is simple; companies that embraced Digital Transformation better have separated themselves from their competition, especially in the face of the global pandemic. Digital Transformation is an existential reality. And necessity to innovate no longer needs discussion. Uptime is given, delivering superior customer experience is the challenge to meet.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Delivering Digital Services with Superior Customer Experience

We live and work in a technology-focused world where the speed and quality of digital customer experiences determines business success. Before COVID-19, companies pursued digital transformation at varying velocities according to market demands, resources and strategy. The pandemic has been an accelerant igniting the transformation of digital services we now rely on—and vaporizing underperformers.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Defense in Depth Throughout the Cloud

As the IT estate becomes more diverse and distributed, the pressure on the security posture to protect it continually increases. Older approaches can’t keep up. Many businesses are now focusing on cloud-based security solutions to deliver more consistent coverage and defense in depth. This includes more emphasis on automation to help deal with the constant shortage of talented cyber-security professionals. This event will provide attendees with the information necessary to start their efforts to improving cyber security plans.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Oracle
Computerworld

Five Keys for Protecting APIs

APIs are a growing part of doing business today. While they enable innovation, APIs also introduce a host of new security risks. Thus, modern application security strategies must account for API security. Watch this on-demand webinar to learn about key API security risks and the protections you need to defend...
COMPUTERS
thebossmagazine.com

7 Signs Your Company Is Ready for an ERP System

It is taking longer to put to rights or patch up financials at the last quarter of the month. The sales forecasts are based on guesswork rather than firm figures. Your company is having an issue keeping up with customer satisfaction, and order volume is faltering as an outcome. You don’t have an idea how much inventory you have in a warehouse, and it is a pain to discover. If this looks like your company or close to it, then it might be the right time to think of an ERP system.
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

The Total Economic Impact of Elastic Observability and Elastic Security Webinar

Keeping data secure is Job One at most organizations. But every cybersecurity strategy represents a balance between risk tolerance and technology investment. Understanding the Total Economic Impact (TEI) of your security investments is essential to executing an effective cybersecurity strategy. In this webcast you will learn:. · How to match...
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

Citrix + Google Cloud: Reimagine your employee experience

Our daily lives are easier and richer because of modern devices and apps—except when it comes to our work. Even routine work tasks often mean switching between apps, remembering multiple passwords, and searching in multiple places for the right file. Until now, technology solutions have focused on the productivity...
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Building an Agile Cloud Core

The cloud core has become essential to enterprises with 92% of companies stating say they have adopted a hybrid or multi-cloud strategy. The digital transformation continues to evolve, and traditional networks designs cannot keep pace with today's business demands. Next-generation connectivity for the cloud core requires a solution designed to...
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

SD-WAN in Multi-Cloud Networking

The COVID-19 global pandemic has become a catalyst for accelerated digital transformation. As businesses race to adapt to new digital models such as remote working, leaders are now prioritizing digital infrastructure as part of their plans. At Coevolve we spend a lot of time thinking about infrastructure and managed services, and what is required to effectively support enterprises as they transform their networks. One of the major technology trends that we saw from last year has been an increased focus on addressing multi-cloud networking.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Five Office 365 Management Challenges You Can Solve Today

Managing your Microsoft 365 (M365) environment is essential for multiple reasons, such as security, business continuity and user productivity. While Microsoft offers free tools to help, they have significant limitations that can make essential tasks difficult or impossible. There are five common M365 management jobs that IT pros struggle with...
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

Boosting Hybrid Workforce Productivity with Citrix and Chrome OS

In order to maximize employee productivity, your workforce needs quick, simple, and secure access to all your business applications regardless of where they are – at home, mobile or in the office. While many applications are now available as SaaS, traditional Windows and Linux apps continue to be a key component for many lines of business.
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

10 Best Practices for Managing and Securing Microsoft Active Directory in an Evolving IT World

Most Identity and Access Management (IAM) programs reliably center around Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Azure AD (AAD) as their foundation. However, as IAM environments move to the cloud, modernize and extend toward governance,IT managers are pained with security and efficiency gaps in native AD, and as such they seek solutions to augment the capabilities of AD which often fall short. Leading companies are defining workable approaches to securing and managing hybrid AD as identity and account governance evolve through cloud adoption and beyond. This paper explores these emerging best practices, based on real users’ experiences with the One Identity Active Roles solution—as described in reviews on IT Central Station.
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

HP Workforce Solutions

Different employees and user groups have different needs. From office MVPs, power users, and masters of mobility, your goal is to equip employees to feel comfortable, connected, and supported - wherever work happens. With HP, IT can provide powerful, secure solutions that meet the needs of employees' individual jobs roles...
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

SELF-SERVICE EDISCOVERY SOFTWARE : A Buyer’s Guide

With a little research, some preparation, and the right strategy, ediscovery software purchasers can identify, evaluate, and purchase technology that squarely fits the needs of their organization or law firm. The remainder of this self-service ediscovery buying guide will provide purchase strategy and research tips that will help minimize the...
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

Reduce and Improve Negotiation Cycles with Business Process Automation

When implemented correctly, automating repetitive tasks in the contract lifecycle process will accelerate the creation, negotiation, and processing of agreements without compromising quality and control. Combine that with effective automation solutions for document and contract management, and you'll reduce manual administration, improve visibility, and accelerate negotiation cycles to streamline business processes.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy