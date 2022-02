While the subgenre may be microscopic in comparison to many others, the bubble of "corporate horror," or horror stories that zero in on the surreal brutality of things like mega corporations or faceless bureaucracies, are pretty easy to identify when you see them. This is exactly the case for AppleTV's latest series, Severance, which boasted some unsettling trailers with a mysterious hook: What if you could literally separate your work life from your personal life with a surgical procedure? Unsurprisingly, the answer to that question is "a lot of really messed up stuff would happen," which is exactly what we see unfold across Severance's first season run.

