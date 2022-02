The 'stealth' Omicron variant is just as mild as the original version of the strain, officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday. BA.2, as it is officially named, picked up the 'stealth' moniker due to its ability to avoid detection through some sequencing processes. While it is believed to be more infectious than its predecessor, BA.1, officials are not worried about the strain causing yet another surge or causing more harm to people.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO