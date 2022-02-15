Denver rent rises again, soars over $2,000 per month

DENVER (KDVR) — The January Rent.com rental report is out and it looks like there’s no relief in sight for Denver renters.

Nationwide, rent prices are up 22.1% year-over-year for a one-bedroom, according to Rent.com .

The national average rent price for a one-bedroom is listed as $1,683 per month.

In Colorado, Rent.com said monthly rental prices are up 21.95% year-over-year. In 2020, the average monthly rent for a one bedroom was $1,574, according to the report. In 2021, the average monthly rent for a one bedroom was $1,919.

Denver monthly rental prices are an even higher average than that, the report said. The average price for a one bedroom in the city is $2,064, Rent.com said, which is up 4.96% from the same time last year.

The data shows that Denver ranks as 24th overall for average monthly rental price for a one bedroom.

According to Rent.com , the most expensive city for average monthly rent for a one bedroom is Boston, Massachusetts at $3,712. The least expensive city for average monthly rent for a one bedroom is Montgomery, Alabama at $606.

