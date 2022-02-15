ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver rent rises again, soars over $2,000 per month

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzsxZ_0eFGGphb00

DENVER (KDVR) — The January Rent.com rental report is out and it looks like there’s no relief in sight for Denver renters.

Nationwide, rent prices are up 22.1% year-over-year for a one-bedroom, according to Rent.com .

The national average rent price for a one-bedroom is listed as $1,683 per month.

Report: Denver housing more unaffordable for middle class than nearly any US metro

In Colorado, Rent.com said monthly rental prices are up 21.95% year-over-year. In 2020, the average monthly rent for a one bedroom was $1,574, according to the report. In 2021, the average monthly rent for a one bedroom was $1,919.

Denver monthly rental prices are an even higher average than that, the report said. The average price for a one bedroom in the city is $2,064, Rent.com said, which is up 4.96% from the same time last year.

Looking for a house? It’s hard to find — Inventory is lowest in Denver history

The data shows that Denver ranks as 24th overall for average monthly rental price for a one bedroom.

According to Rent.com , the most expensive city for average monthly rent for a one bedroom is Boston, Massachusetts at $3,712. The least expensive city for average monthly rent for a one bedroom is Montgomery, Alabama at $606.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 15

ryan f
2d ago

Denver is gentrified like every other democrat run city; DC, Portland, SF, LA, NYC, and Seattle. Legalization of cannabis was a catalyst. The egregious solutions for the leaders include throwing $$ at homelessness, grants and subsidies for affordable housing, and mandates. All of these simply exacerbate the problem.

Reply(2)
3
Robert Dougherty
2d ago

Tax the rich, Raise minimum wage, Place Surcharges on rental property to help the poor, Raise fuel and energy costs for the Planet, Raise taxes, Defund the Police, Allow criminals get away, Become a sanctuary city.... YOU VOTED FOR IT... STOP CRYING WHEN YOU GET WHAT YOU WANTED....

Reply
3
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
State
Massachusetts State
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
State
Alabama State
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr#Rent Com#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
FOX31 Denver

Project C.U.R.E. to help with crutch shortage at Denver Health

Due to supply chain issues that we’re all experiencing lately, especially medical supplies for our local hospitals. Project C.U.R.E. normally rely on hospitals and medical facilities to provide most of the medical equipment that is donated to Project C.U.R.E.’s international recipients. When COVID-19 first hit the U.S. in early March 2020, Project C.U.R.E. pivoted to […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Benefit for Marshall Fire victims at the Buffalo Rose

A group by the name of The Jerseys are teaming up with the Buffalo Rose in Golden and hosting a benefit concert for the victims of the Marshall Fire. The benefit hopes to raise more than $50,000 to help all those who have been effected by the fire that raged through the towns of Superior […]
GOLDEN, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy