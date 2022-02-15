ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

7-year-old, 2 others hurt after stolen car causes 5-vehicle crash in North Carolina, police say

By Michael Prunka
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 7-year-old child was among three people taken to the hospital late Monday afternoon after a stolen vehicle caused a five-vehicle crash in Raleigh, police said.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of New Bern Avenue and South Raleigh Boulevard. The stolen vehicle ran a red light and t-boned a Ford F-150, according to a Raleigh police officer who witnessed the incident.

The suspect then jumped out of the car and ran, but was quickly taken into custody by the officer who saw the crash.

A 7-year-old in the truck that was t-boned had to be taken to the hospital, along with two other people, police said.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash with three receiving what police described as significant damage.

Joe Edwards
1d ago

Prayers for those hurt 🙏 Actions have consequences, that's the lesson we should teach our kids today... grave consequences that can effect everyone and maybe even take a life 😢 #WakeUpAmerica

