Jerusalem Demsas Joins The Atlantic as a Staff Writer

 1 day ago
Jerusalem Demsas will join The Atlantic’s editorial staff next month, when she will become a staff writer. Jerusalem is currently at Vox, where she has written extensively on America’s housing crisis and co-hosts The Weeds podcast.

“Jerusalem is a force. She is extremely smart, creative, curious, and naturally drawn to counterintuitive ideas and arguments. We’re very happy that Jerusalem is joining the team,” said Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic’s editor in chief.

At The Atlantic, Jerusalem will focus on coverage of housing and the economy. She has explored some of the biggest questions about where and how we live in her writing and as a co-host of The Weeds, including whether gentrification can occur without displacement and why it costs so much to build things in the United States. Before Vox, Jerusalem worked in political communications and on climate-change-policy research.

The Atlantic has recently announced and welcomed a number of new editorial hires, including Elaina Plott and Mark Leibovich as staff writers, both coming from The New York Times; Laura Bennett as a senior editor focusing on the most ambitious features, coming from Slate; Claudine Ebeid as executive producer of audio, who came from The New York Times; and Gal Beckerman as a senior editor overseeing a Books expansion, also formerly of The New York Times.

