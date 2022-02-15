ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise police detain man who barricaded in his home after waving knife, yelling

By BrieAnna J. Frank, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Following an hourslong negotiation on Tuesday morning, law enforcement personnel were able to take into custody a man who had barricaded himself inside his home in Surprise, officials said.

At around 8 a.m., Surprise police officers were sent to a home near 181st Avenue and Maui Lane, just west of the Loop 303 and Greenway Road, following reports of an armed man waiving a knife and "acting erratic," police spokesperson Sgt. Tommy Hale said.

After arriving on scene, the man threw rocks at the officers and ran inside his home, Hale said. A negotiation team was sent to speak to the man, who eventually stopped responding to the officers. Several hours later, officers were able to take the man into custody, Hale reported.

The armed man, who was not immediately identified, was believed to be the sole person inside the home, Hale said.

No further details were immediately available.

The situation comes days after a fatal barricade situation in Phoenix that left two people dead and nine officers injured. Officials said it could possibly be the greatest number of injuries in a single incident in the department's history.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Surprise police detain man who barricaded in his home after waving knife, yelling

