ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sea level projected to rise a foot on US coasts by 2050

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PiuBO_0eFGFbcs00
© istock

Sea levels along U.S. coasts are projected to rise up to a foot between now and 2050, an increase equivalent to the rise seen in the past century, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NOAA projected sea levels will increase 10 to 12 inches, with regional variations, over the next three decades. The increase is projected to be highest along the Gulf Coast, where the report expects an increase of 14-18 inches, followed by 10-14 inches along the East Coast. On the West Coast, NOAA projected an increase of 4-8 inches, while the Caribbean is projected to see a rise of 8-10 inches.

During the 30-year period described by the report, “moderate” flooding will become an average of 10 times as commonplace as it is now. NOAA defines “moderate” flooding as more severe than “minor” flooding, typically entailing actual damage rather than nuisance. Under the NOAA projection, moderate flooding events will occur up to four times on average annually by 2050, compared to minor events, at three events a year.

Major flooding events, meanwhile, will occur at an average of 0.2 events annually, a five-fold increase from the current average.

Based on current greenhouse gas emissions levels, NOAA describes it as “increasingly likely” that sea levels along the coast will rise up 2 feet by the end of this century. Lack of action on future emissions increases could mean an additional five-foot increase in sea levels, according to the report.

Keeping temperature increases to the Paris Climate Agreement’s goal of 2 degrees would mean a 50-50 chance of sea levels rising more than 2 feet by the year 2100, according to NOAA. However, if the temperature increase goes as high as 3-5 degrees, the sea-level rise could be as high as three feet, according to the administration.

“This new data on sea rise is the latest reconfirmation that our climate crisis ⁠— as the President has said ⁠— is blinking ‘code red,’” White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy said in a statement. “We must redouble our efforts to cut the greenhouse gases that cause climate change while, at the same time, help our coastal communities become more resilient in the face of rising seas.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

What's causing sea level rise? It's now expected to add 10-12 inches by midcentury

Sea levels are rising whether people are ready or not, and that will bring profound flood risks to large parts of the Gulf and Atlantic coasts and the U.S. economy. A new report led by scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that the U.S. should prepare for 10-12 inches of relative sea level rise on average in the next 30 years. The rise is due to both sinking land and global warming, with enough greenhouse gases already released by fossil fuel use and other activities that the country is unlikely to avoid it. That much sea level rise means...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Marietta Daily Journal

US sea levels to rise at a faster pace than in past 100 years

Oceans along the U.S. coastline will rise faster within the next three decades than they did in the past 100 years, bringing more flooding to coastal cities such as New York and Miami, according to the latest projections. Sea levels are expected to rise as much as 12 inches (30...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Coasts#Sea Levels#Noaa
Laredo Morning Times

Sea level to rise one foot along U.S. coastlines by 2050, government report finds

The shorelines of the United States are projected to face an additional foot of rising seas over the next three decades, intensifying the threat of flooding and erosion to coastal communities across the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Human-caused climate change,...
ENVIRONMENT
Columbian

Report raises alarm on sea level rise

America’s coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, with major Eastern cities hit regularly with costly floods even on sunny days, a government report warns. By 2050, seas lapping against the U.S. shore will...
ENVIRONMENT
Finger Lakes Times

US sea levels to rise at a faster pace than in past 100 years

Oceans along the U.S. coastline will rise faster within the next three decades than they did in the past 100 years, bringing more flooding to coastal cities such as New York and Miami, according to the latest projections. Sea levels are expected to rise as much as 12 inches (30...
MIAMI, FL
Houston Chronicle

Sea level to rise one foot along U.S. coastlines by 2050, government report finds

The shorelines of the United States are projected to face an additional foot of rising seas over the next three decades, intensifying the threat of flooding and erosion to coastal communities across the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Human-caused climate change,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
heraldcourier.com

Sea level is rising on Virginia's coasts. Another foot expected in the next 30 years.

Average sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. On Tuesday, NOAA and several other federal agencies released an update to their 2017 report on long-term sea level rise projections for the United States. New data from satellites, tidal gauges, and a better understanding of Antarctic ice sheets have helped narrow their estimates since the last report.
VIRGINIA STATE
thedallasnews.net

Dramatic Sea Level Rise Forecast for US Over Next 30 Years

Washington - The United States is expected to experience as much sea level rise by the year 2050 as the country has witnessed in the past century, according to a report led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and released Tuesday. 'Sea levels continue to rise at a...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Government Agencies Report One Foot Sea-Level Rise by 2050

A new report provides the United States with alarming forecasts as sea levels are predicted to rise in the next 30 years, more than in the last 100 years, with floods increasing in frequency, storm surges peaking, and fragile coastal infrastructure will be flooded with saltwater. An inter-ministerial report led...
POLITICS
goldrushcam.com

NASA: Sea Level to Rise Up to a Foot by 2050, Could Equal the Total Rise Seen Over the Past 100 Years

Coastal cities like Miami, shown, already experience high-tide flooding. But a new federal interagency report projects an uptick in the frequency and intensity of such events in the coming decades because of rising seas.Credit: B137 (CC-BY) NASA, NOAA, USGS, and other U.S. government agencies project that the rise in ocean height in the next 30 years could equal the total rise seen over the past 100 years.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

What drives sea level rise? Report warns of one-foot rise within three decades and more frequent flooding

Sea levels are rising, and that will bring profound flood risks to large parts of the Gulf and Atlantic coasts over the next three decades. A new report led by scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that the U.S. should prepare for 10–12 inches of relative sea level rise on average in the next 30 years. The rise is due to both sinking land and global warming. And given the greenhouse emissions released so far, the country is unlikely to be able to avoid it.
ENVIRONMENT
Arizona Mirror

What drives sea level rise? A new report warns of 1-foot rise within three decades and more frequent flooding

Sea levels are rising, and that will bring profound flood risks to large parts of the Gulf and Atlantic coasts over the next three decades. A new report led by scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that the U.S. should prepare for 10-12 inches of relative sea level rise on average in […] The post What drives sea level rise? A new report warns of 1-foot rise within three decades and more frequent flooding appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ENVIRONMENT
Richmond.com

Sea level is rising on Virginia's coasts. Another foot expected in the next 30 years.

Average sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. On Tuesday, NOAA and several other federal agencies released an update to their 2017 report on long-term sea level rise projections for the United States. New data from satellites, tidal gauges, and a better understanding of Antarctic ice sheets have helped narrow their estimates since the last report.
VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says

(Reuters) - Sea levels around the United States will rise up to a foot over the next 30 years due to climate change, as much as they have risen in the previous century, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projected in a report on Tuesday. The forecasts that sea...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

The Hill

476K+
Followers
57K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy