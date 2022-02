BROWNSBORO, Texas — The Brownsboro Fire Department is collecting donations to help one of their own firefighters whose home was damaged following a fire Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday and they discovered the home belonged to Robert Mitchell, a BFD firefighter known for his selflessly giving and responding to all kinds of calls.

