Some things are just worth shutting the town down for, and for the tiny northern Michigan town of Iron River, an Olympic gold medalist is definitely one of them. Snowboarder Nick Baumgartner of Iron River, population 2,800, returned home after winning a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. Baumgartner won gold in mixed snowboardcross event with partner Lindsey Jacobellis. The mixed snowboardcross is an event where snowboarders race through an obstacle course.

IRON RIVER, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO