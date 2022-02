Hopefully no news is good news when it comes to the Breath of the Wild sequel. It’s been 8 months since we last got some news about the highly anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel. I would know, because I keep tabs on that game like a hawk — I haven’t been this excited for a title in a good while. Hopes were high for today’s Nintendo Direct, but it appears that they’re not yet ready to reveal any more news for the game, much to the disappointment of the fans who were convinced we were going to get a name or release date announcement this time around.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO