John Legend explains why he is “trying to drink less”

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Legend is focusing more on his overall health and has made some changes in his life, which includes his relationship with alcohol. Speaking to People, the “All of Me” singer revealed, “I’m definitely trying to drink less.” Legend explained, “There are times when I don’t drink at all, like I...

insidebitcoins.com

Why John Legend’s New NFT Platform is in the news?

John Legend, who is a famous American singer and songwriter, and a 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist, is the latest celebrity to come on board with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). He has recently collaborated with Our Happy Company to launch OurSong: an NFT platform. The “All of Me” singer has created a stir online with fans discovering his new collaboration.
CELEBRITIES
92.9 THE LAKE

Eddie Vedder Explains Why He ‘Despised’ Motley Crue

Eddie Vedder minced no words when discussing how much he "despised" the '80s glam metal bands that he and his Pearl Jam bandmates nearly put out of business in the early '90s. The 57-year-old singer — whose third solo album, Earthling, comes out Friday — reflected on his formative years in San Diego and Seattle in a new interview with the New York Times. "You know, I used to work in San Diego loading gear at a club," he said. "I'd end up being at shows that I wouldn't have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-'80s MTV. The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised."
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, Looks Fierce With Shaved Head At ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere With Will Smith

A cut above the rest! The ‘Girls Trip’ actress was proud to show off her bold hairstyle while supporting her husband at the premiere. Talk about buzz! Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, completely stole the spotlight during the red carpet premiere of Bel-Air in Santa Monica, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2022. The Red Table Talk hostess looked radiant as she appeared to support her husband Will Smith, 53, who developed the series based on his hit 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

After Suffering a Heartbreak, Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Spends a Day Full of Things That Are ‘Good for the Soul’

A little time out with family and friends is just what the doctor ordered. Last Friday, The Young and the Restless fave Melissa Ordway (Abby) posted the devastating news that her precious dog Riley had passed away. Anyone who shares their life with a furbaby can imagine, her heart was absolutely broken. “Thank you for being an angel here on earth,” she expressed about her “companion, my journal, my first child, the sweetest boy,” then went on to say, “Now you’re amongst all the angels in heaven.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley is Rumored to Have a New Boo After ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ Drama

It got really ugly between Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about Porsha Williams’ engagement. It has been controversial because Simon Guobadia was married to a guest of the show, Falynn Guobadia. A lot of accusations have been made. However, Porsha denied getting with Simon while he was with Falynn. Simon also said that Porsha contacted him via a direct message on Instagram after their split. And when it comes to loyalty, Porsha denied ever being friends with Falynn. So while the optics aren’t good, Porsha denied violating the girl code. She also hoped “Porsha’s Family Matters” would answer any questions supporters and critics may have.
CELEBRITIES

