Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Bracketology Update: Feb. 15

By Evan Flood
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. -- Coming off a loss to Rutgers on Saturday, No. 15 Wisconsin looks to rebound with another important week, traveling to Indiana on Tuesday before returning home to battle Maryland on Sunday. Looking to potentially clinch the Milwaukee region as well as a berth in the Midwest...

247sports.com

247Sports

Predicting College GameDay locations for the 2022 football season

Predicting College GameDay locations ahead of the 2022 college football season means we are one step closer to kickoff things off — or at least to the start of spring practice as we get a closer look at potential title contenders and programs that will dominate national coverage next fall.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Scouting report on Top 100 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling's athletic focus is mostly on basketball these days, but the Top 100 offensive tackle is thinking about his next move in recruiting when it comes to football. The Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout and No. 9 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite said he plans on making trips in March and April, although none are yet set.
NFL
247Sports

The 1-3-1 on No. 7 Baylor's next opponent No. 11 Texas Tech

As No. 7 Baylor (21-4, 9-3) gets set to travel to Lubbock tonight to face No. 11 Texas Tech (19-6, 8-4) for the second time this season, the Bears will have their hands full. Baylor fell to the Red Raiders in Waco 65-62 back in January and hope to avoid the same fate tonight on the road.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

SJSU's full 2022 football schedule revealed

The San Jose State Spartans' Mountain West portion of the 2022 football schedule was announced on Wednesday, giving SJSU its full schedule for the upcoming season. While the weekly matchups are locked in, San Jose State's eight conference games are still subject to be moved to Fridays. The next phase of the conference's scheduling process now shifts to working with CBS Sports and FOX to determine which select conference games will be bumped off of Saturdays.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports Wisconsin#Ncaa Tournament#College Football#Wisconsin Bracketology#Rutgers#Badgers#Uw#Baylor#Free Wisconsin#Ncaa Net#Kenpom#Espn Bpi#7 Seed Wake Forest#Elite Eight#Alabama 11#Boise State 3#Long Beach State#Cbs Sports#Liberty
247Sports

Wisconsin basketball: Greg Gard gushes over 'Player of the Year' Johnny Davis after big road win at Indiana

Johnny Davis just refused to let Wisconsin lose. The star sophomore scored the No. 15 Badgers' final 13 points to help Wisconsin rally and stun Indiana 74-69 Tuesday. Davis finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds, head coach Greg Gard's Wisconsin squad held serve in the Big Ten championship race. It's the second time this season that Davis has delivered a huge performance on the road in the state of Indiana. Davis eviscerated Purdue for 37 points and 14 rebounds in a big 74-69 road win Jan. 3.
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

Miami officially announces Jahmile Addae as defensive backs coach

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - University of Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal Wednesday announced the hiring of Jahmile Addae as the Hurricanes secondary coach. Addae arrives in Coral Gables after spending the 2021 season in a similar capacity at Georgia, where he helped guide the Bulldogs to a national championship.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

McKenzie Milton seemingly takes shot at Oklahoma, Nebraska while making case for UCF football

McKenzie Milton played for a Group of Five college football team at UCF from 2016-20 before transferring to Power Five Florida State for the 2021 season, but he sees potential in his original program. During an interview Wednesday with 96.9 The Game in Orlando, Florida, Milton discussed a new name, image and likeness collective for Knights athletes and he made his point clear about UCF entering the Big 12.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Scouting report on Top247 WR Ejani Shakir

Receiver Ejani Shakir stands out in all three phases for Pennsauken (N.J.) High, but much of his college interest is as a receiver. He made his share of visits, including several to Penn State, West Virginia and Rutgers, and he is in the process of setting up more trips for March and the spring.
NFL
247Sports

BONEYARD: What should Bulldog fans expect at the end of basketball season?

The Mississippi State women blew a late double-digit fourth quarter lead at Kentucky last night. The Bulldogs have taken some quality teams to Lexington and come home with a loss. The Wildcats have not had a stellar season by any stretch, but they pieced together a 24-10 final quarter to defeat Mississippi State in come from behind fashion. The loss stings, but likely does not derail the program from the NCAA tournament projections.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Arkansas basketball: Eric Musselman pleased with No. 23 Razorbacks' bounce-back performance in win at Missouri

Arkansas was able to bounce back from a tough one-point loss at Alabama by defeating Missouri 76-57 in what was the second consecutive road game for the No. 23 Razorbacks. Eric Musselman was pleased with the way his team responded, as Arkansas held Missouri star Kobe Brown to just six points on 3 of 10 shooting and had five of its players score in double figures.
MISSOURI STATE
247Sports

A look at FAU's new coaches for the 2022 season

Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart has finalized his coaching staff for the 2022 season, adding six new coaches to on-field positions. Not only does that list include a large group of new assistant coaches but FAU has also added a new offensive and defensive coordinator. These new coaches, along...
NFL
247Sports

Ducks land a commitment from JUCO wing Brennan Rigsby

Oregon continues to hit the junior college pipeline, this time landing a commitment for the class of 2022 from guard Brennan Rigsby. Rigsby took to Twitter to announce his commitment: "I want to thank the NWF Raiders community. It's been an honor to be a part of you, and play for you! My time here at Northwest Florida State College may have been short, but it's a time I will always remember. The amazing coaching staff here has helped me grow as a player, a teammate, and a student of the game I love. Thank you, Coach Chad, Coach Nate & Coach Zo for your time and support! Thank you Coach GH for believing in me. You have helped me grow my game and skills to new levels. I will be forever grateful for your guidance and support in helping me achieve one of my dreams. To me, the most important thing has always been to play where I fit with the coaches and feel I can contribute to the goal of winning. I'm blessed to have found that fit in a place I've wanted to play since I was just a kid running around town in my Ducks gear. I am excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Oregon! #GODucks #ConferenceOfChampions."
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Tubby Smith stepping down as High Point basketball coach

High Point head coach Tubby Smith is stepping down from his position as coach, effective immediately, the school announced in a release Wednesday afternoon. Associate head coach G.G. Smith will take over for the remainder of this season and will also serve as head coach in the 2022-23 season. In...
BASKETBALL

