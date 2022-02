Duff Goldman's fans have been oohing and aahing over his baby daughter Josephine since the "Ace of Cakes" star and his wife Johnna welcomed their first child a year ago. In an Instagram post announcing Josephine's birth, a smitten Goldman wrote, "She is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world." Clearly, Goldman continues to be besotted with the little cutie, as he has shared many sweet photos and baby firsts. His Instagram followers are super engaged with posts about Josephine, and he shared with fans when his daughter tried some watermelon, when she tasted her first strawberry, and the time she got messy with a smoothie.

