Jack Eichel is ready for his Vegas debut. The center will suit up for the Golden Knights at home Wednesday against Colorado, in his first game action since March 7, 2021. Eichel, then with the Buffalo Sabres, suffered a herniated disk in his neck that night, and went through a prolonged disagreement with the Sabres on how to address it. The impasse led to Eichel being traded to Vegas in November, and then finally having the surgery he'd asked for all along.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO