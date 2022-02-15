Cross-Cultural Agency BeautifulBeast Launches in Dallas and Miami

What’s extra special about Trinity Irish Dance Company this season? “Everything!” said associate artistic director and Trinity dancer Chelsea Hoy in a recent phone interview. Enthusiasm has never been in short supply for Chicago’s Irish cultural treasure, but Hoy, just off the plane and catching her breath from the company’s live stage performances in Overland, Kansas this past weekend, could barely contain herself. “This was the first time in 22 months and eighteen days since the company performed in front of a live audience!” Next up is their third appearance in the Auditorium Theatre’s “Made In Chicago” series this Saturday, February 5th, and serves as a fitting send-off for the rest of their season. (See below for tickets and details).

