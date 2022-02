FX currently has 19 new titles and 11 returning shows -- the majority of them made for Hulu. “Both FX and FXX are doing really well right now within the linear ecosystem but the linear ecosystem is declining, there’s no hiding that, there’s no surprise there,” said FX CEO John Landgraf. “If our shows were not able to go next day on Hulu they would all be declining at a rapid rate. But because they go the next day on Hulu, they’re all growing.” He cited Snowfall's viewership being up 80% over last year as being attributed to Hulu.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO