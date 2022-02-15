ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Snag These Internet-Famous $5 Vegan Mascaras at a Discount During Ulta's National Lash Day Sale

By Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRF6t_0eFGC30A00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ulta is celebrating National Lash Day, which means you can dress up your lashes to your delight. From mascara to fake lashes, you can get 30% off all lash-related products at Ulta until February 19th. So, it’s time to give your lashes the glam they deserve. If you’re in the market to try something new, Essence mascaras get the job done — curl, volume, lengthen, and everything else. You won’t even need falsies again after these stellar mascaras. Essence products still offer you the fullest lashes yet whether it’s a dramatic or natural look. They may be underrated compared to the larger known mascaras, but these vegan products do the trick at a low price. And better yet, TikTok users already approve of it. Even without the sale, these $5 mascaras are a major steal. So, you don’t even have to think twice about the price once you add the discount. Basically, you can buy three of these mascaras without paying more than $6. But let’s be honest, you just have to try it yourself. We picked our favorite Essence mascaras that have every lash preference covered, including volumizers and waterproof ones .

Check out these discounted Essence mascaras at Ulta’s Lash Day Sale .

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

This Essence mascara makes you forget all about falsies or your lash extension appointments. Whether it’s a wispy or fluffy effect, this mascara gives you that exact look with a few swipes.

Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

$4.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara

Think of this waterproof mascara as your go-to cry-proof one. Don’t worry, this mascara can still achieve the same lash effects as the other Essence products.

Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara

$4.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Essence Lash Princess Volume Mascara

Get the ultimate royal treatment with this voluminous mascara . It beautifully thickens and lengthens eyelashes at only $5.

Lash Princess Volume Mascara

$4.99


Buy now

Sign Up

More from SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Snag Coach Accessories From Nordstrom’s Latest Surprise Sale — Get Up To 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whenever we’re feeling down on ourselves, it’s natural to want to treat ourselves with a present — something to remind us we deserve to be treated like royalty. Whether it’s a candle you’ve had your eye on that’s finally on sale or in this case, designer accessories nearly half off.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This Japanese Brand’s Bestselling Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin Has Nearly 5-Stars Amazon & Ulta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that we love trying out new skincare products, especially if it has such high ratings across the board. Throughout our research, we found a brand that’s literally named the number one skincare brand in Japan for dry, sensitive skin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Lash#Ulta#Mascara#Internet#Tiktok#Essence
StyleCaster

Why Splurge On Coats When This Chic Quilted Jacket From Target Exists?

As a fashion editor, there’s no shame in my a-good-chunk-of-my-wardrobe-is-from-Target game. I mean, have you shopped the Who What Wear collection recently?! It’s easily my favorite of Target’s impressive in-house brands, constantly on the cusp of what’s trendy, new and lacking in my closet. Right now, the void I’m trying to fill is that of a perfect piece of quilted outerwear—and Target’s array of quilted jackets are saving the day, as usual. Over the last two weeks, I’ve seen the Who What Wear x Target Instagram account post this jacket not once, not twice, but three times! And each time, I...
APPAREL
shefinds

Curly-Hair Hacks Stylists Swear By For The Best Hair Days Of Your Life

Curls are a wonderful and enviable texture to be blessed with, but the secret to having a good hair day with your curly locks is knowing exactly how to style them. Learning how to work with your curls is largely a process of trial and error as you find out what compliments your individual texture, but there are simple tips you can employ into your routine that will make wrangling your curls that much easier.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Slashed The Price of Coach Bags & Somehow Expected Us Not to Notice? Here’s What to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Any good shopper knows that a truly great sale can be hard to come by. But, on the other side of that coin, once you find a great deal, it’s often impossible to stop yourself from buying everything that’s marked down. That’s how I feel about shopping all of the amazing discounted Coach bags and accessories that somehow landed in Nordstrom’s sale section overnight. There are so many great deals happening, and I simply do not have enough money in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The best and worst mascaras, from one woman who’s tested over 150 brands

Any beauty guru knows that the key to a perfect look is mascara. But with so many brands, wands, and bristles, how do you know which type of mascara is right for you? Well, look no further, because TikToker Kelly Rose Sarno has all the answers.Kelly Rose Sarno is the girl that tries out mascara so you don’t have to. At least, that’s what she calls herself on TikTok. The mascara expert gained nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok, when she began her journey by reviewing 30 mascaras in 30 days. Since then, she’s learned a lot. Speaking to The Independent,...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Marie Claire

The 12 Best Drugstore Mascaras Retail For Under $15

While some beauty products are worth splurging on in 2022, mascara is not necessarily one of them. It's a well-known fact among beauty editors and lovers alike that drugstore mascaras are equal to—if not better than—many of the other, pricier options on the market. To prove that fact to even the staunchest makeup skeptic out there, we rounded up all of the best drugstore mascaras for you to peruse. You can save your money and still get the best lashes of your life, and what's better than that?
MAKEUP
newbeauty.com

The Best Selling Serum at Ulta Is Under $10

The Ordinary has some of the most beloved bargain beauty buys in the industry. From the highly anticipated return of the Salicylic Acid 2% Solution ($7), which had a 400,00 person waitlist, to the AHA 30% + BHA 2% Exfoliating Peeling Solution ($8), most of their products are under $10. Currently, one of Ulta’s best-selling serums, The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum, is under $8.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Milk Makeup's New Mascara Made My Lashes Look Extra Long

Milk Makeup recently launched the Rise Lifting + Lengthening Mascara. The product is the brand's second mascara following Kush. Our beauty editor tested the formula to see just how well it lengthened and curled lashes. Few products are as noticeably transformative as mascara. That's why it's my favorite product to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Lifting Vegan Mascaras

Milk Makeup's RISE Mascara is a 93% natural and vegan mascara that delivers lift, length and volume in a weightless, comfortable way. The mascara is powered by the brand's proprietary Vegan Lash-Wrap Technology that features a blend of four vegan waxes (sunflower seed wax, carnauba wax, tree berry wax, and candelilla wax) as well as monoi oil and marigold extract for their strengthening and conditioning benefits.
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

Amazon Is Having a Huge Valentine's Day Sale on Luxury Beauty Products: Shop the 15 Best Deals

As February 14 gets closer and closer, you're probably busy planning your best looks for all of your Valentine's Day plans. Whether you're pampering yourself on Galentine's Day or going to dinner with your sweetheart, Amazon's Luxury Beauty Sale can help you get ready for the festivities. Through Feb. 10, Amazon is taking up to 30% Off Premium Beauty, and the deals include top beauty brands like Avène, Oribe, Bioderma, and Sunday Riley.
MAKEUP
GreenMatters

Up Your Cruelty-Free Beauty Routine With These Vegan Lash Extensions

Although some feel they need falsies or fake eyelashes to make themselves feel confident, several varieties unfortunately cannot be considered vegan. For years, most false eyelashes were made from mink and silk. Some beauty retailers have phased out animal-based falsies (Sephora is in the process of doing so), but many of them still exist today — which is why we've compiled a list of our favorite vegan lashes, to ensure your the impact of your beauty routine isn't taking a negative toll on the environment.
MAKEUP
Telegraph

The best mascaras to buy in 2022, and how to keep lashes healthy

Hands up if your desert island beauty product is mascara. 64-year-old make-up guru Bobbi Brown admitted just that - so there must be some merit to the make-up product. Almost everyone who wears make-up uses mascara. It’s such an easy way to transform your eyes. Eyeliner requires skill and enough lid to work with, and even eyeshadow doesn’t really work without mascara.
MAKEUP
Telegraph

The best mascaras for sky-high lashes – up your eye make-up game in 2022

I was having a conversation with the make-up artist Ruby Hammer recently, a deep dive into the subject of mascara, as you do. It is a topic we both take very seriously. Ruby was telling me that there is not one single woman who doesn’t look a bit better with a curl of the lashes and a few coats of mascara.
MAKEUP
Refinery29

Here’s A Sweet Exclusive Discount On Apple-Leather Vegan Shoes

With more than eight percent of global greenhouse gas emissions produced by the apparel and footwear industries, fashion’s growing impact on the planet cannot be ignored — and while consumers are beginning to shift their focus from fast-fashion to higher-quality and smaller-batch products, certain aspects of clothing production continue to be problematic, no matter the scale. For anyone concerned equally with ethics and sustainability, the use of animal products is an ongoing issue, particularly within the footwear industry, where leather is widely used. However, one shoe brand is using a plant-based material in lieu of a synthetic- or animal-derived option, bringing an unexpected food — apples, to be exact — to the forefront of sustainable footwear production. World, meet Sylven.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

This Mascara Fakes Falsies in Two Swipes—And Makes My Lashes Feel Ultra Soft

For the past 15-ish years, I’ve been a diehard Chanel mascara stan (well before the word ‘stan’ entered my vernacular, clearly). With a brief stop off in Tarte land, I’ve virtually exclusively used Chanel Inimitable Intense mascara to make my lashes pop day in and day out—so it took a lot to get me to buy a non-Chanel mascara.
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

This Is The Chicest Makeup Bag We’ve Ever Laid Eyes On—Here’s How to Get It For Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a new year, and we don’t know about you, but we’re looking to add fresh beauty brands to our collection. While they might not be a Charlotte Tilbury or a Too Faced, they often have products that are serious matchups.  We recently discovered Merit Beauty, which launched in 2021, and has already set the tone in what the brand calls “minimalist beauty” (think: TikTok’s no-makeup makeup trend). They aren’t exaggerating about being minimalist, though. In fact, Merit’s lineup only consists...
MAKEUP
SheKnows

SheKnows

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy