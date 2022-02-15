Simi Valley backs proposed state ballot initiative to return most housing control to cities

The Simi Valley City Council Monday night adopted a resolution supporting a proposed state ballot initiative that would return most control to cities over new housing.

Simi Valley joins Camarillo as the only cities in Ventura County to thus far support the proposed Neighborhood Voices Initiative, whose proponents are trying to get on the state's November ballot, according to the measure's website, ourneighborhoodvoices.com .

The council voted 4-1 to back the proposed initiative with Councilwoman Ruth Luevanos dissenting.

More than 30 other cities throughout California support it too, according to the web site.

The proposed initiative comes in response to numerous California laws enacted in the last several years restricting the ability of local governments to make land use, zoning and planning decisions, a Simi Valley staff report says.

Chief among them is Senate Bill 9, which, starting Jan. 1, allows multi-unit complexes to be built in single-family home neighborhoods.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who signed the bill in September, said it will expand much-needed housing in the state. Opponents say it will change the character of single-family home neighborhoods for the worse.

As drafted, the initiative would amend the California Constitution to specify that local zoning and land-use laws would, for the most part, prevail over conflicting state law, thus "returning local control to communities," according to the staff report. State land-use planning laws that address legitimate statewide interests such as coastal protection and large infrastructure projects, will continue to supersede any conflicting local laws, the report says.

More housing coming : Proposal to build 286 residential units at Santa Susana Plaza underway

The proposed initiative is sponsored by Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand, Yorba Linda Mayor Peggy Huang and Brentwood City Council member Jovita Mendoza.

"We are a coalition of thousands of California neighborhood leaders fighting to preserve our ability to speak out about what happens in our own neighborhoods," its website says, alleging that SB 9 will result in "massive profits for developers."

The Simi Valley staff report notes that for the most part, SB 9 and the other laws restricting local governments' authority on housing matters "do not require affordable housing be built, just that more housing be built."

Simi Valley City Council member Elaine Litster had asked at the council's Jan. 24 meeting that the city consider taking a position in support of the proposed initiative. City Manager Brian Gabler responded that the city normally doesn't take a position on an initiative until it is on the ballot.

"And I understand that," she said Monday night. "This is very unusual to take a stand" this early. But I think that this is so important that we have control of our own local government and our neighborhoods.

"I think that we need to ... make our voices heard," Litster said.

Mayor Keith Mashburn agreed, saying he supports "anything that we can do to put control into the hands of the people."

However, Luevanos said, "It is not for us to usurp state authority.

"We are not state legislators," she continued. "We are city council members. We are granted municipal authority from the state."

Several public speakers said they too supported the proposed initiative.

One of them was Simi Valley resident Joe Piechowski who said it is "a great way to fight Senate Bill 9. ... I encourage everyone on the council to endorse it."

No go : Simi Valley developer denied in attempt to build more homes in Runkle Canyon

Simi Valley last month established some control over SB 9, which allows property owners, within single-family zones, to develop up to two primary residential units on a single lot. It also allows for the creation of a two-lot subdivision on existing residential lots subject to certain criteria being met. Both would be permitted with city approval, but without a hearing.

The City Council unanimously adopted an urgency ordinance extending for nearly two years new city regulations in response to the bill, which allows local jurisdictions to enact regulations through the adoption of new zoning regulations.

The urgency ordinance created rules and regulations for multi-unit complexes being built in residential neighborhoods. They include such things as lot coverage, lot size, parking, building heights and building design.

The urgency ordinance was set to expire Feb. 2 but has now been extended to Dec. 17, 2023.

The proposed Neighborhood Voices Initiative is currently in the signature-gathering stage.

Proponents have until May 2 to submit signatures to the California Secretary of State, who would verify that there are at least 997,139 which are valid.

Besides Simi Valley and Camarillo, cities supporting it throughout the state include Anaheim, Beverly Hills, Cupertino, Saratoga and Torrance, according to the proposed measure's website.

It is also supported by the Southern California Association of Governments, a planning organization for Ventura and five other counties; and the South Bay Cities Council of Governments, the site says. That is a joint powers authority of Los Angeles County and 16 cities, including El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, and Torrance.

Newsom's office did not respond to a request for comment on the proposed initiative.

Mike Harris covers the East County cities of Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, as well as transportation countywide. You can contact him at mike.harris@vcstar.com or 805-437-0323.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Simi Valley backs proposed state ballot initiative to return most housing control to cities