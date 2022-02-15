GBI investigating officer-involved shooting on I-85 in Coweta County

Incident on I-85 NB in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Heavy police activity is blocking several lanes of I-85 NB in Coweta County Tuesday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting.

The incident started at around 12:30 p.m. at SR 154/McCollum-Sharpsburg Rd. The Sheriff’s Office said that Coweta County officers initiated a chase with a stolen tractor-trailer that was tracked electronically to the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull the tractor-trailer over, but the stolen vehicle did not stop. Sheriff Lenn Wood said that in the ensuing chase, the tractor-trailer swerved to hit multiple innocent drivers.

“Due to the immediate threat of life to civilians and law enforcement personnel, CCSO Deputies used deadly force during the chase to disable the vehicle,” Wood said.

The driver was taken to the hospital. His identity and condition have not been released. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the incident.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene Tuesday afternoon, where dozens of law enforcement vehicles surrounded a white tractor-trailer cab that was roped off with crime scene tape.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they are investigating the shooting.

Two lanes of the highway have since reopened but heavy delays remain.

©2022 Cox Media Group