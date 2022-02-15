ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for Floyd

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vk46_0eFGBTem00
George Floyd Officers Civil Rights FILE - Former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao enters the Hennepin County Courthouse with his attorneys before a motions hearing in Minneapolis on July 21, 2020. Thao, who is charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when the Black man was killed under fellow Officer Derek Chauvin's knee took the stand in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, testifying about academy training that included handcuffing drills in which knees were used to restrain people. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) (Evan Frost)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's killing testified Tuesday that he was relying on his fellow officers to care for Floyd’s medical needs while he controlled onlookers as police tried to arrest the Black man.

Tou Thao is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating Floyd's constitutional rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old man was handcuffed, facedown on the street.

Thao held back bystanders, while J. Alexander Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Thomas Lane held his legs. Kueng and Lane also plan to testify.

Thao said that when he and Chauvin arrived, the other officers were struggling with Floyd. He said he took a position on the roadway to serve as “a human traffic cone” to keep traffic away from the other officers.

Thao said he heard onlookers becoming more anxious about Floyd's condition and calling on officers to check his pulse. But he said his role was crowd control; there were about 15 bystanders.

Thao's attorney, Robert Paule, asked Thao whether he saw any officers roll Floyd over and perform CPR. He said he did not, and presumed that meant Floyd was breathing.

“It indicated that Mr. Floyd was not in cardiac arrest,” said Thao, who later testified that he didn't know there was anything seriously wrong with Floyd even as an ambulance took him away.

But prosecutor LeeAnn Bell noted video shows Thao looking at the other officers much of the time and suggested that the bystanders and traffic were not big threats. Thao acknowledged under cross-examination by Bell that he did nothing to provide medical care to Floyd or intervene to stop Chauvin even after it appeared to him that Floyd had stopped resisting.

Thao conceded he was standing near Floyd when he stopped speaking and moving.

“And you know that’s a red flag,” Bell said.

“Not always but you should take note,” Thao responded.

Thao, Kueng and Lane are accused of depriving Floyd of medical care. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene to stop the May 25, 2020, killing, which triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing. The charges allege the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death.

Prosecutors rested their case Monday after calling to the stand doctors, police officers and bystanders to build an argument that the officers should have intervened to stop Chauvin and that they violated their training by not rolling Floyd onto his side so he could breathe or giving him CPR.

Defense attorneys are seeking to show that the Minneapolis Police Department provided inadequate training and taught cadets to obey superiors. Chauvin, who was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year, was the most senior officer at the scene.

Thao testified that he was taught that it sometimes was OK to use neck restraints to help handcuff someone. But under cross-examination by Bell, Thao agreed that using a knee to get someone under control is different from using it to restrain someone who's already handcuffed — and that the neck should be avoided once someone is under control.

Asked if what Chauvin was doing was a trained neck restraint, Thao replied, “I don't believe so.”

Police tried to arrest Floyd after responding to a 911 call that he used a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store.

Thao said it was obvious to him, as the other officers struggled to put Floyd into a squad car, “that he was under the influence of some type of drugs.” He said it seemed clear that Floyd was in a state of “excited delirium” — a disputed condition in which someone is said to have extraordinary strength.

Thao also said that although he heard Floyd saying, “I can’t breathe,” he could not see anything from where he was standing that would have interfered with Floyd’s breathing. He also that on several occasions, he had heard someone say they couldn’t breathe but wasn’t sure they were being honest.

But he later agreed with the prosecutor that officers can’t ignore such pleas even if someone is lying.

Thao's testimony was expected to continue Wednesday.

Lane, who is white; Kueng, who is Black; and Thao, who is Hmong American, also face a separate state trial in June on charges alleging that they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin, who is white, pleaded guilty in December to a federal civil rights charge.

___

Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Police Fatally Shoot Sleeping Black Man During No-Knock Warrant Raid

Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a 22-year-old Black man early Wednesday morning (February 2) after barging into a home to execute a no-knock warrant. Body camera footage of the shooting shows officers opening fire on the man, Amir Locke, within 10 seconds of entering the home. The clip shows Locke was still underneath a blanket when a member of the Minneapolis SWAT team –– identified by local news outlets as Mark Hanneman –– killed him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Florida police officer fired for using stun gun on man who was 'not physically resisting,' chief says

A Florida police officer was fired after he used a stun gun on a compliant suspect, rather than following de-escalation protocols, officials said. St. Petersburg Police Officer Matthew Cavinder was relieved of his duties after he used a stun gun on a suspect, violating the department's protocols, an internal investigation found. During an arrest on June 21, 2021, the suspect was "not physically resisting," when Cavinder used his stun gun, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said Thursday, Fox 13 of Tampa Bay reported.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Vice

Jury for 3 Officers Who Watched George Floyd Die Has Zero Black People

No Black jurors were selected in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers who were on the scene when former officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. In a lightning-quick selection process Thursday, defense attorneys, prosecutors, and Judge Paul Magnuson agreed to impanel 11 white people and one person of Asian descent to the jury that will deliberate the charges against former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Kueng.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
The Independent

Derek Chauvin medical expert sued in case where Black man’s death was allegedly covered up

A medical expert for George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin has been sued in a case where a Black man’s death in police custody was allegedly covered up.Maryland teenager Anton Black died in custody in 2018 after being put in the same choke-hold that led to Mr Floyd’s death in Minnesota.David Fowler, the retired medical examiner of Maryland, is named in a civil rights lawsuit by Black’s family, which was allowed to proceed by a judge earlier this week.During the George Floyd case, Mr Fowler appeared as a defence witness and testified that Floyd’s death was not caused by the nine...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Ap#Cpr
The Independent

Hundreds of students walk out of class to protest police killing of Amir Locke

Hundreds, if not thousands, of students in St Paul, Minnesota, walked out of classes to protest the killing of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man shot by Minneapolis police during a no-knock raid last week.The students congregated at St Paul’s Central High School on Tuesday, before marching through the snow to the Minnesota governor’s mansion. The protest follows a weekend of demonstrations in Minneapolis and St Paul.Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officer Mark Hanneman killed Locke on 2 February, after officers entered an apartment where he was sleeping without knocking and shot him within 10 seconds.In body camera footage released...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shropshire Star

Scientist gives evidence about drugs found after George Floyd’s murder

McKenzie Anderson, from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, oversaw the processing of the police car used in Mr Floyd’s arrest. A forensic scientist has given evidence at the federal trial of three former police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights – and discussed drugs found in the back of the police car they tried to put him in before restraining him on the pavement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Kansas City Star

Officer charged in killing once fired for poor decisions

A police officer in South Carolina arrested this week after killing a man in an on-duty shooting was fired from a state police unit for nine separate policy violations, including the failure to notify superiors in a timely fashion after shooting her service weapon at two dogs while she was out jogging, court records show.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Officer claims George Floyd had ‘superhuman’ strength before being killed by police

George Floyd was exhibiting “superhuman” strength before being killed by Minneapolis police in 2020, according to testimony from Tou Thao, one of three former Minneapolis officers who are now facing a federal civil rights trial for their roles in his fatal arrest.Officers were called to a Minneapolis corner store in May 2020 on reports of Floyd using a counterfeit $20 bill. When they encountered Mr Floyd, Mr Thao believed the man was “under the influence of some type of drugs” because of “beads of sweat on his head,” he said during testimony on Tuesday.Though the interaction began calmly, Mr...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Ex-policeman charged in Floyd death defends actions

A former Minneapolis police officer charged with violating the civil rights of George Floyd took the witness stand on Tuesday to defend his actions during the fatal May 2020 arrest of the 46-year-old Black man. Tou Thao, 35, is one of three former policemen on trial for their roles in Floyd's murder and the first to testify publicly about what happened that day. Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd for nearly 10 minutes until he passed out and died, is serving 22 years in prison after being convicted of murder. Floyd's death was filmed by a bystander and sparked months of protests in the United States against racial injustice and police brutality.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
90K+
Followers
88K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy