Lawrence, KS

Lawrence Restaurant Week benefits relief fund

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Looking to change it up and try something new? Lawrence may be your answer.

Lawrence Restaurant Week begins this weekend. Participating restaurants will offer exclusive menus that show the best of what they have to offer. You’ll find everything from multi-course meals to pizza delivery specials.

Nearly 40 restaurants are involved in the eclectic event from Feb. 18-27.

Restaurant Week is being used as a fundraiser to benefit the Lawrence Hospitality Workers’ Relief Fund , a program that provides direct aid to local hospitality workers who need it.

