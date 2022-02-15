ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

MyFOX8 News mobile app: Customize your alerts so you get the news you want!

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rliuU_0eFGBEf700

(WGHP) — Are you getting the most out of your push alerts? It’s easy to find out.

In the MyFOX8 mobile app, you can see the latest push notifications by going to the app’s homepage and clicking on the bell on the top right corner of your screen.

From the Notifications page, click on “Manage Notifications” to customize which alerts you would most like to see.

Don’t have the FOX8 mobile app? Here’s how to get it!

What are my options?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1Sne_0eFGBEf700

B reaking News

Sign up for “Breaking News” alerts so you don’t miss the biggest local and national news stories.

Check this out!

What are NC’s highest-paying jobs ? Did you hear that armadillos are rolling into the Tarheel State ? We’ll send you a “Check this out!” alert when we’ve got a story that will capture your curiosity.

FOX8 Max Weather Center

Alerts from the “FOX8 Max Weather Center” will make sure you know when snow, major storms or significant weather patterns are heading our way.

Politics

Be the first to find out when big decisions come out of Raleigh and Washington, D.C. with “Politics” notifications.

Traffic Alerts

“Traffic Alerts” will keep you in the loop when crashes and closures threaten to disrupt your commute.

What’s on WGHP

Tune in when we’ve got news you won’t want to miss live on TV with “What’s on WGHP” notifications.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers

Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada's capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday, even as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions. Busloads of police arrived near Ottawa's Parliament Hill, and workers put up extra fences...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Tesla faces safety investigation into "phantom braking" after surge of complaints

U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about "phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
CARS
The Hill

McCarthy endorses Cheney primary challenger

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican waging a primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy’s support for Hageman marks the biggest endorsement by a House Republican against Cheney, who is fighting for her political life over GOP backlash to her criticism of former President Trump and her participation in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Smart Phone#Wghp#Myfox8#Bell#Nc
CNN

Florida state House passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks

(CNN) — Florida's state House on Thursday passed a Republican-sponsored bill that would prohibit abortion in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, allowing only for exceptions involving "serious risk" to the pregnant person and fatal fetal abnormality, but with no exceptions for rape or incest. The bill now...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy