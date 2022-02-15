Chiefs LB Nick Bolton wins Mack Lee Hill Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs named linebacker Nick Bolton the winner of the Mack Lee Hill Award , given to the rookie with the most outstanding performance.

Bolton played in 16 games this season, earning the starting job in 12 of them.

The former Mizzou Tiger led the team in tackles with 112 and added 3 pass defenses, 3 quarterback hits, 11 tackles-for-loss and a fumble recovery which he ran back for an 86-yard touchdown.

Four of his tackles-for-loss came in week 7 against the Tennessee Titans and 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, running back Derrick Henry.

Bolton was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

The Chiefs drafted Bolton in the second round with the 58th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Mack Lee Hill Award is named in memory of former Chiefs RB Mack Lee Hill who passed away during his rookie season in 1965.

