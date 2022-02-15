The Good Doctor gets an early return date

The Hilary Duff-led sequel to How I Met Your Mother has been picked up for a 20-episode second season less than a month after its premiere, up from Season 1's 10 episodes. The 20-episode order is unusual for a streaming services, putting it close to HIMYM, which averaged 22 to 24 episodes per season on CBS. HIMYF was renewed despite disappointing reviews. "You'll be seeing more great chapters in this love story because #HIMYF has been renewed for Season 2!" Duff wrote on Instagram. Hulu's Jordan Helman, head of scripted content, said HIMYF creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's "inspired vision for How I Met Your Father has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week. The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we’re thrilled to bring more of this group’s journey to our viewers with a supersized second season.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO