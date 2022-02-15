ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Good Doctor gets an early return date

Season 5 of the ABC medical drama will...

Popculture

9 TV Shows That Were Canceled Almost Immediately

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. However, there are some extremely rare and even shocking cases where a show is canceled almost immediately after it began.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2022: See the Full List

Are your favorite TV shows canceled or renewed? Let's find out!. As television attempts to get back to as close to a normal schedule as possible amid an ongoing pandemic, that means the broadcast networks will continue to make difficult decisions about the fates of their shows. While some are lucky enough to earn multi-season pickups (see: NBC's OneChicago franchise, CBS' Young Sheldon) or early renewals (i.e. ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' Ghosts) and some are gearing up for their farewell (NBC's This Is Us, ABC's Black-ish), it's a waiting game for the majority of the others.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Good Sam season 1 episode 6 return date for Sophia Bush, cast

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the Good Sam season 1 episode 6 return date is going to be at CBS? Are we getting close to the first hiatus for the medical drama?. Unfortunately, the answer to the latter question is a clear “yes.” Because of...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Promised Land moving from ABC to Hulu; is it canceled?

After just a handful of airings, it looks as though Promised Land is saying goodbye to ABC earlier than expected. According to a report from TVLine, the low-rated series will depart the network’s lineup following the February 21 episode. As previously reported, it is going to be replaced by The Good Doctor on February 28, where it will resume in its former timeslot for the remainder of the season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Doctor#Medical Drama#Promised Land#Abc
cartermatt.com

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? The wait for further news

Is The Good Doctor new tonight over on ABC? Are we going to be getting into some more news sooner rather than later? Just as you would expect, there is a lot to dive into within this piece. So where should we begin? The best place may just be getting...
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

The series finale for 'This Is Us' finally has an air date

Tissues may go out of stock nationwide in May. NBC announced today that the series finale of This Is Us will air May 24 beginning at 9 p.m. EST (h/t Entertainment Weekly). The tear-jerking drama premiered in fall 2016 and instantaneously became a universally beloved smash. Starring the likes of Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown, the Dan Fogelman creation charts the multi-generational story of the Pearson family.
TV SERIES
TVLine

ABC Pulling Low-Rated Promised Land Off Schedule; Remaining Season 1 Episodes Hulu-Bound

Click here to read the full article. It’s unhappy hour in Promised Land: ABC is pulling the wine-soaked Latino soap off the air after amid low ratings. The show will exit ABC following the airing of Episode 5 on Monday, Feb. 21. Promised Land‘s final five Season 1 episodes will stream exclusively on Hulu, beginning with Episode 6 on Tuesday, March 1. As a result, The Good Doctor is coming off the bench early — Monday, Feb. 28, to be exact — with the second half of its current fifth season. The medical drama was initially pegged to return in April after Promised...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Promised Land’ Moving to Hulu to Finish Its Season 1 Run

The good news: You will get to see how the first season of Promised Land ends. The bad news: It won’t be on ABC, and chances are there are only six episodes left of the series. The drama has been pulled from the network’s primetime schedule, TVLine reports. The...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Grey’s Anatomy Preview: Owen’s Fate Revealed as Primetime Sudser Hits Major Milestone

Cliffhangers don’t come much more literal than the one which found Grey’s Anatomy doc Owen trapped in a car as it plunged over a precipice in the final seconds of the midseason finale. “If I don’t make it,” he told co-worker Hayes, “tell Teddy and my kids that I love them!” And when the show returns from its winter break on Thursday, February 24, we’ll finally learn whether those might have been Hunt’s final words.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Ghost Doctor Episode 12 Release Date And Time, Preview

Here is what happened in Ghost Doctor Episode 11 and what viewers can expect in episode 12. Ghost Doctor is the newest tvN Kdrama that stars Rain, Kim Bum, Uee, and APINK Son Naeun. It depicts the story of a genius doctor with impressive surgery skills despite his arrogant and selfish character. After getting involved in an accident, his soul wanders the hospital and possesses a young doctor’s body to conduct surgeries for critical patients.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Hulu renews How I Met Your Father for a supersized Season 2

The Hilary Duff-led sequel to How I Met Your Mother has been picked up for a 20-episode second season less than a month after its premiere, up from Season 1's 10 episodes. The 20-episode order is unusual for a streaming services, putting it close to HIMYM, which averaged 22 to 24 episodes per season on CBS. HIMYF was renewed despite disappointing reviews. "You'll be seeing more great chapters in this love story because #HIMYF has been renewed for Season 2!" Duff wrote on Instagram. Hulu's Jordan Helman, head of scripted content, said HIMYF creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's "inspired vision for How I Met Your Father has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week. The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we’re thrilled to bring more of this group’s journey to our viewers with a supersized second season.”
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Outlander star John Bell wants to return to Doctor Who in this role

Outlander star John Bell has divulged which Doctor Who character he would portray if given the opportunity. Bell, 24, who made his debut in the long-running BBC series at age nine, has other acting credits including two of The Hobbit movies and T2: Trainspotting. He recently spoke to Digital Spy...
MOVIES
Soompi

Uee Is Rushed To The Emergency Room After A Date With Rain In “Ghost Doctor”

Get ready for a roller coaster ride of emotion on the next episode of tvN’s “Ghost Doctor”!. Helmed by “Heirs” director Boo Sung Chul, “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. Rain stars as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum plays silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Good Trouble - Season 4 - Promo + Premiere Date

Mariana and Callie are back for another season of all-new trouble. Good Trouble season 4 premieres Wednesday, March 9th, stream on Hulu March 10th. Freeform’s Good Trouble Returns for Season Four on Wednesday, March 9. Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig Join as Series Regulars, Booboo Stewart Joins as Recurring.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Tokyo Vice gets a premiere date

The HBO Max crime drama starring Ken Watanabe and Ansel Elgort is set to premiere with three episodes on April 7, followed by two episodes weekly until its April 28 season finale.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Russell T Davies reveals the reason he decided to return to Doctor Who

Russell T Davies has opened up about his decision to return to Doctor Who after more than a decade away.The Queer as Folk creator was responsible for bringing the classic sci-fi series back to television in 2005, working as head writer on the BBC One show until he left in 2009.“The truth of it is, everyone lies when they leave Doctor Who and says ‘Oh, I’ve moved on!’ I’ve been thinking about it since I was three, so there’s no way you stop thinking about it,” he told Radio Times.“There are things coming up that are brand new ways...
CELEBRITIES
