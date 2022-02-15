ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie-Inspired Gullwing EVs

By Niko Pajkovic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican automobile manufacturer DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) has launched an official teaser video featuring its upcoming all-electric DeLorean sports car. The video was debuted yesterday by Italdesign, the studio responsible for...

insideevs.com

DeLorean DMC Will Return In 2022 As Luxury Electric Sports Car

Just over a year ago, we told you that the DeLorean DMC 12 may make a return to market as a fully electric vehicle. Now, it appears the early plans may become a reality, as the company with official rights to the DeLorean name aims to launch an all-electric DeLorean DMC in 2021.
CARS
hypebeast.com

DeLorean Motor Company Teases New Electric Vehicle

DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) has teased an upcoming DeLorean sports car in a new video shared by Italdesign, the design firm behind the car’s original styling. At the beginning of 2021, Italdesign shared a teaser image of what appeared to be a new DeLorean vehicle alongside the DMC logo before going completely silent on the subject. Now, on DMC’s 54th anniversary, the company has shared a video providing another look at the upcoming vehicle under the tagline “the future was never promised.”
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

DeLorean Making A Comeback With Brand New EV

Just over a year ago, it was announced that the DeLorean would be making an official comeback with the assistance of Italdesign. Our first update on the project has now arrived, with the company confirming that the upcoming model will be an electric vehicle courtesy of a short teaser video. An electric DeLorean will mimic other electrified revivals of iconic cars such as the GMC Hummer and Renault 5.
CARS
topgear.com

The DeLorean is coming back as an EV sports car

The DMC DeLorean looks set to be reborn as an all-electric sports car, with an updated version of the Back to the Future hero to be unveiled later this year. Film quotes at the ready. A tweet from the firm that owns the rights to the DeLorean brand – the...
CARS
TechRadar

Is this the new DeLorean EV?

DeLorean is back at it again, this time with a teaser for a vehicle that really could move it into the future. In a tweet posted shortly before the Super Bowl kickoff, DeLorean Motor Company showed off a darkened profile of what appears to be its iconic car, proclaiming that “The Future was never promised.”
CARS
CarBuzz.com

One-Off Porsche 911 Carrera Gets Massive GT3-Inspired Wing

The engineers and designers at Germany's DMC, the same team that put together one of the best Ferrari 296 GTB tuning packages we've seen, have completed work on a rather bizarre commission from a client in China. The brief of the build was to take the Porsche 911 Carrera and make it look like the current GT3 via a series of body panels. The order for this conversion was placed in 2021 which was before the latest iteration of the track-focused sports car was released.
CARS
Motor1.com

Chevy C4 Corvette Lies Under This Cyberpunk-Inspired Coupe

On January 26, Reddit user Scifieartist909 posted a few shots of his amazingly overhauled Chevrolet Corvette C4 in the Cyberpunk subreddit (the sci-fi genre, not the video game). The 'Vette looked so cool, we had to reach out to him and learn more. Darius, the builder, started customizing this 1989...
VIDEO GAMES
Cars
Autoweek.com

The Polestar 2 Arctic Circle Is a Rally-Inspired EV

The Polestar 2 Arctic Circle cranks up the Polestar 2's power and adds suspension upgrades to give it a rally look. The Polestar 2 Arctic Circle takes inspiration from rally racing to make it look more aggressive and adds off-road prowess to the Polestar 2. The Polestar 2 Arctic Circle...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Comedic Villain EV Commercials

The GM 'Dr. EV-il' commercial has been debuted by the automotive brand ahead of the Super Bowl as a reboot of the Austin Powers comedy franchise that will no doubt entertain as it details electric vehicle plans for the future. The commercial features familiar characters including the namesake Dr. Evil...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Electric DeLorean could be on the way as Texas car firm teases revamp of the iconic Back to the Future motor

The iconic DeLorean sports car featured in the Back to the Future films could get an electric update thanks to a mechanic from Liverpool.The DMC DeLorean, with its distinctive gull-wing doors, was the only car ever produced by the ill-starred DeLorean Motor Company before it went bust in 1982. Since then the vehicle has become a cult classic, aided by its starring role as a makeshift time machine used by Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd in the Eighties sci-fi trilogy.Now a successor company founded by an expatriate British entrepreneur has hinted that it is building a fully electric version,...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Cadillacs Pulling Wheelies At Drag Strip Is Luxury Racing Done Right

Like the rest of General Motors, Cadillac is shifting toward battery electric vehicles. The brand’s first EV the Lyriq will arrive in the first half of this year, and it’ll signal a significant change for the American icon that built its brand on powerful V8 luxury cars. Competition in that space had put pressure on Cadillac, leading to the brand embracing performance vehicles over the last decade.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Matching Numbers Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Sells For $6.8 Million

Easily one of the most recognizable shapes in the world, the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing is also one of the most desirable and famed cars ever to exist. Not only is it a thing of exquisite beauty, but it spawned a celebrated dynasty of Mercedes-Benz SL roadsters and was the inspiration behind the spectacular, raucous brute that was the SLS AMG.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Coming For Ranger Raptor With New Fast Truck

It's already common knowledge that the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok will be sourcing its platform from the all-new Ford Ranger. The higher-ups of the brand have confirmed that its iteration of the midsize truck will not simply be a straight reskin of the American product, but rather have its own unique DNA. A set of quotes from Australia now suggests that the German brand wants to double down on this with a possible R performance variant.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Buick GS Convertible Is One Of Just 67 Cars Like It

This incredible car is an ultra-rare muscle car with tons of power and performance from the 1970s. Buick has been a significant contender in the GM lineup for decades because of the brand’s innate ability to produce some of America’s most excellent muscle cars. Some of these vehicles may include the incredibly famous GNX or Grand National, whose claim to fame came in the 1980s with the Turbo V6 engine. However, these models often draw attention from the great cars of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. With a lineup of gigantic V8 engines at their disposal and various elite designers, Buick quickly became one of the most popular brands of the 1970s. So what made these cars so iconic, and why are they such a good purchase for any car enthusiasts with a passion for speed and style?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Jay Leno Says Buying A Ferrari Is Like Going To A Dominatrix

Ferrari is well-known as an exclusive brand. Even when you finally earn enough to purchase your first Prancing Horse, the people in Maranello still won't consider you a part of the family. To get to such a status, one needs to spend millions on numerous Ferrari classics and special editions. While this helps keep the riff-raff away, it also deters genuine gearheads and car collectors who just couldn't be bothered to abide by Ferrari's pompous and sometimes ridiculous rules. One such serious car guy is Jay Leno, who has now revealed why there isn't a single Fezza in his substantial collection of noteworthy automobiles.
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Sees Light After 25 Years

Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years. Mark, the owner of this Ford Mustang, had to shift his attention away from his Boss 302 a few decades back when schooling and family became his main priority. Now that he’s got more time and resources to invest in it, he’s ready to get the Mustang rolling under its own power once again.
CARS
Motorious

1985 Porsche 928 Combines V8 Engine With Incredible Handling

This deadly combo has been responsible for many racing achievements and now you could own the car that took Porsche to a whole new level. The Porsche 928 is one of the most remarkable European cars ever to come off a German automotive assembly line. This is primarily due to a pretty advanced V8 engine that boasted plenty of power to push the sporty German racer through a road racing track with grace and brutality. There are many things to love about these cars, and with classic Porsche engineering tactics, these vehicles can use their power exceptionally well. Everything from tight corners to long narrow straits is made simple by this masterpiece of German design. Now that you understand the incredible tenacity that the 928 brings to the table let's talk about you possibly owning one very soon.
CARS
WGNO

The best muscle cars

While there aren’t as many Detroit-bred muscle cars in production today, there are still several American muscle cars to choose from
CARS

