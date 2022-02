Shopping at Aldi is an experience that takes a little getting used to. The grocery chain launched in the United States in the 1970s, bringing along with it a set of rules that shoppers back then found strange. Bring your own bags? Pay to use the cart? Well, a long time has passed since then, but Aldi has continued to keep things interesting and managed to earn a cult following that shows its love for the supermarket in many ways including ... cawing while in the store (via Atlas Obscura). Weird? There is more to the list: You can't call the store, as there is no phone number listed (via Mental Floss); they don't match prices (via Aldi); and it's not their problem your zoom call went over, they close by 8 pm or 9 pm sharp.

