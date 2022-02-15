UFC 271 highlights: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Dana White stuck to his word and did a shoey. At the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference, Tai Tuivasa brought out his ShoeyVasa product and White said he would do a shoey. However, the press conference ended without the UFC boss doing a shoey so after Tuivasa knocked out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271, White decided the time was right to make the move.
This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 271, we saw a battle between two of the most beloved heavyweights in the promotion. Knockout artists Derrick Lewis (26-9, 1 NC) and Tai Tuivasa (15-3) went head-to-head looking to get into the title picture at heavyweight. The fight went almost...
Wanna drink beer from a shoe but don’t like the taste of feet?. Well, you’re in luck because UFC heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa now sells a silicone sneaker that houses a beer can (or bottle) compete with plastic teat to help channel suds directly into your eager maw.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned Saturday to a sold-out Toyota Center in Houston, Texas for another raucous night of MMA action. The pay-per-view main card delivered with gruesome wars and dramatic knockouts, and culminated with a five-round battle for the middleweight championship. The main event slot drew a rematch of...
Two fighters are facing indefinite suspensions as a result of their UFC 271 bouts. UFC 271 took place Saturday at Toyota Center and featured 14 bouts, including a middleweight title rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Robert Whittaker. Of the 10 main card competitors, hometown favorite Derrick Lewis received...
While the middleweight title did not change hands at UFC 271, the co-main event produced a major move in this week’s rankings update. Tai Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) shocked the Houston crowd by sending Derrick Lewis (26-8 MMA in 17-7 UFC) crashing to the canvas after putting the finishing touch on their wild slugfest with a hard right elbow, and naturally, multiple celebratory shoeys followed. The win resulted in a big shift among the heavyweights, launching Tuivasa from No. 10 all the way up to No. 4.
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov knocked out ex-UFC featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in their history-making boxing match staged last weekend in the much-ballyhooed Metaverse. I wasn’t sure what to expect from the new virtual reality arena but I was hoping for something akin to “Ready Player One” and not...
WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE had to record the...
Daniel Cormier has revealed that he wasn’t in line with the judges in the UFC 271 main event. ‘DC’ was on the broadcast for the UFC pay-per-view event. The headlining bout saw a close middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. ‘The Last Stylebender’ won the bout via unanimous decision.
Tyson Fury gave a projected timeline for meeting Francis Ngannou in a fight. Brock Lesnar said he made a lot from the UFC, but “probably” could’ve gotten some more. Over 30 years ago, Buster Douglas pulled one of the biggest upsets. Today in the Fight Sports Daily News.
Fans were surprised when Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson was announced for Bellator 276, instead of Cris “Cyborg” Justino vs. Zingano as many had expected. It seems the only one not surprised was Justino herself. “I’m not surprised about that because I hear she’s asking for a lot...
Brock Lesnar reveals his thoughts on UFC fighter pay. WWE superstar Brock Lesnar became one of the biggest names in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. He hasn’t appeared in the UFC since UFC 200 but since then, the former champion has always toyed with the idea of returning if the money was right.
Curtis Blaydes has been here before. Ever since he arrived in the UFC, the former junior college wrestling champion has been scratching and clawing his way to title contention. And yet, the heavyweight division always seems to be enduring some kind of drama. Whether that’s inactivity from the person holding...
Watch the UFC 271 highlights and recap from the middleweight championship rematch main event between champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker. The fight took place on Saturday, February 12, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
MMA fans were disappointed when UFC president Dana White refused to do a shoey at the UFC 271 press conference. But he redeemed himself on Saturday night when, after the fights, he finally did one. But it’s not really what you think. Instead of the traditional beer out of...
WWE superstar Brock Lesnar exceeded expectations after he signed with the UFC. Although Lesnar lost his UFC debut against Frank Mir in 2008, he was given another chance, which he fully capitalized on. Four professional MMA fights later, Lesnar was the UFC heavyweight champion after demolishing Randy Couture in a second-round TKO.
When we mention the UFC, our first association is Dana White, president of the largest MMA organization. Dana White’s reactions are what most like to hear, so it’s no wonder why he’s so popular. In the recent match between Adesanya and Whittaker, Adesanya won, and on that occasion, White decided to praise Whittaker.
Kamaru Usman was serious when the reports came out of him wanting to jump up two weight classes to fight Jan Blachowicz. The No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound king in the UFC and current welterweight champion had a big goal in mind a couple of months ago. Usman wanted to jump up two weight classes from 170 lbs to 205 lbs to fight then-champion Blachowicz.
Cat Zingano will not be fighting for the Bellator featherweight title next. It seemed like the Bellator featherweight title picture was pretty clear. Cris “Cyborg” Justino was being called out by Cat Zingano and both had publicly agreed to fight one another. Now, it seems that Zingano will not be facing Cyborg for the title next. Instead, a bout was announced where Zingano is matched up with Pam Sorenson.
Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon have a new date. Cerrone and Lauzon were originally expected to face each other at a UFC Fight Night event on April 30; however, multiple sources have confirmed that the bout will now take place at UFC 274 on May 7th. MMA Junkie was first to report the change in date.
