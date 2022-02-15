UFC 271 highlights: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

While the middleweight title did not change hands at UFC 271, the co-main event produced a major move in this week’s rankings update. Tai Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) shocked the Houston crowd by sending Derrick Lewis (26-8 MMA in 17-7 UFC) crashing to the canvas after putting the finishing touch on their wild slugfest with a hard right elbow, and naturally, multiple celebratory shoeys followed. The win resulted in a big shift among the heavyweights, launching Tuivasa from No. 10 all the way up to No. 4.

UFC ・ 16 HOURS AGO