ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 271 highlights: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the UFC 271 highlights and recap from the heavyweight co-main event...

www.mmaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Dana White does shoey after UFC 271, Tai Tuivasa reacts (Video)

Dana White stuck to his word and did a shoey. At the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference, Tai Tuivasa brought out his ShoeyVasa product and White said he would do a shoey. However, the press conference ended without the UFC boss doing a shoey so after Tuivasa knocked out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271, White decided the time was right to make the move.
UFC
Daily Free Press

UFC 271 Recap: Adesanya fends off Whittaker, Tuivasa sleeps Lewis

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned Saturday to a sold-out Toyota Center in Houston, Texas for another raucous night of MMA action. The pay-per-view main card delivered with gruesome wars and dramatic knockouts, and culminated with a five-round battle for the middleweight championship. The main event slot drew a rematch of...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Feb. 15: Tai Tuivasa makes huge leap

While the middleweight title did not change hands at UFC 271, the co-main event produced a major move in this week’s rankings update. Tai Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) shocked the Houston crowd by sending Derrick Lewis (26-8 MMA in 17-7 UFC) crashing to the canvas after putting the finishing touch on their wild slugfest with a hard right elbow, and naturally, multiple celebratory shoeys followed. The win resulted in a big shift among the heavyweights, launching Tuivasa from No. 10 all the way up to No. 4.
UFC
MMAmania.com

30-0! Watch Khabib knockout Max Holloway in Metaverse boxing match (Video)

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov knocked out ex-UFC featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in their history-making boxing match staged last weekend in the much-ballyhooed Metaverse. I wasn’t sure what to expect from the new virtual reality arena but I was hoping for something akin to “Ready Player One” and not...
UFC
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair has put WWE in trouble

WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE had to record the...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tai Tuivasa
FanSided

Brock Lesnar reveals his thoughts on UFC fighter pay (Video)

Brock Lesnar reveals his thoughts on UFC fighter pay. WWE superstar Brock Lesnar became one of the biggest names in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. He hasn’t appeared in the UFC since UFC 200 but since then, the former champion has always toyed with the idea of returning if the money was right.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Center#Combat
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 271 Highlights: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Watch the UFC 271 highlights and recap from the middleweight championship rematch main event between champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker. The fight took place on Saturday, February 12, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Dana White finally did a shoey … kinda

MMA fans were disappointed when UFC president Dana White refused to do a shoey at the UFC 271 press conference. But he redeemed himself on Saturday night when, after the fights, he finally did one. But it’s not really what you think. Instead of the traditional beer out of...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Financial World

Dana White reacts to the recent fights in the UFC

When we mention the UFC, our first association is Dana White, president of the largest MMA organization. Dana White’s reactions are what most like to hear, so it’s no wonder why he’s so popular. In the recent match between Adesanya and Whittaker, Adesanya won, and on that occasion, White decided to praise Whittaker.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Kamaru Usman Details Why He Was Contemplating A Fight With Jan Blachowicz

Kamaru Usman was serious when the reports came out of him wanting to jump up two weight classes to fight Jan Blachowicz. The No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound king in the UFC and current welterweight champion had a big goal in mind a couple of months ago. Usman wanted to jump up two weight classes from 170 lbs to 205 lbs to fight then-champion Blachowicz.
UFC
mmanews.com

Cat Zingano Set To Face Pam Sorenson Next, Not Cris Cyborg

Cat Zingano will not be fighting for the Bellator featherweight title next. It seemed like the Bellator featherweight title picture was pretty clear. Cris “Cyborg” Justino was being called out by Cat Zingano and both had publicly agreed to fight one another. Now, it seems that Zingano will not be facing Cyborg for the title next. Instead, a bout was announced where Zingano is matched up with Pam Sorenson.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon moved to UFC 274

Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon have a new date. Cerrone and Lauzon were originally expected to face each other at a UFC Fight Night event on April 30; however, multiple sources have confirmed that the bout will now take place at UFC 274 on May 7th. MMA Junkie was first to report the change in date.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy