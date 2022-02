The Grounded team is proud to announce that over 10 million players have visited the Backyard! It has been great seeing so many players come to find out what it’s like to be shrunk down to the size of an ant. An even better feeling is seeing so many people playing before the game reaches its full release. With a small dev team constantly getting feedback from the community, Grounded would not be where it is without the players who have supported the game during the Game Preview/Early Access period. That feedback will allow Grounded to be in an even better place when it comes to its full release later this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO